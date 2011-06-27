Estimated values
1997 Dodge Caravan LE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$751
|$1,451
|$1,801
|Clean
|$684
|$1,322
|$1,648
|Average
|$551
|$1,065
|$1,342
|Rough
|$417
|$807
|$1,036
1997 Dodge Caravan 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$522
|$1,132
|$1,440
|Clean
|$475
|$1,031
|$1,318
|Average
|$383
|$830
|$1,073
|Rough
|$290
|$630
|$828
1997 Dodge Caravan SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$653
|$1,284
|$1,600
|Clean
|$595
|$1,170
|$1,464
|Average
|$479
|$942
|$1,192
|Rough
|$363
|$714
|$920
1997 Dodge Caravan ES 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$734
|$1,473
|$1,843
|Clean
|$669
|$1,342
|$1,687
|Average
|$538
|$1,081
|$1,373
|Rough
|$408
|$819
|$1,060