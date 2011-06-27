Used 1997 Dodge Caravan SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity147 cu.ft.
Length186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3689 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Taupe Frost
  • Light Gold Pearlcoat
  • Light Iris Pearlcoat
  • Light Silver Fern Pearlcoat
  • Dark Rosewood Pearlcoat
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Tint
  • Golden White Pearl
