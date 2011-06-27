Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 300 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,117
|$8,270
|$9,869
|Clean
|$5,716
|$7,736
|$9,208
|Average
|$4,916
|$6,668
|$7,887
|Rough
|$4,115
|$5,600
|$6,565
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,266
|$9,875
|$11,810
|Clean
|$6,790
|$9,237
|$11,019
|Average
|$5,839
|$7,962
|$9,438
|Rough
|$4,888
|$6,686
|$7,856
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,002
|$9,359
|$11,112
|Clean
|$6,544
|$8,755
|$10,368
|Average
|$5,627
|$7,546
|$8,880
|Rough
|$4,711
|$6,338
|$7,392
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,926
|$10,267
|$12,018
|Clean
|$7,407
|$9,604
|$11,214
|Average
|$6,370
|$8,278
|$9,604
|Rough
|$5,332
|$6,952
|$7,995