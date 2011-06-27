Used 2011 Chrysler 300 Consumer Reviews

Best sedan I ever owned. 2011 300c v8 Mouse , 02/10/2019 C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful Total repair cost in 9 years $324. Finally need front break job at 71,000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

High quality, wonderful car, Great Value! gbruno , 06/20/2011 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I have had my 2011 Chrysler 300 for 3 weeks now and I am thoughly impressed with the car. The 2011 Chrysler 300 has very high build quality, everyone comments on how well made and attractive the interior of the car is. Chryslers new 3.6 V6 Pentastar is excellent, the engine is very powerfull and gets excellent gas mileage, I am averaging over 20 miles per gallon, driving around town. I have not taken my car on a long highway trip yet, but I am sure this car will easily get 30 miles a gallon on the highway on long trips. The Chrysler 300 rides extreamly smooth, is very roomy and is extreamly quiet, it is a true luxury car! Thank you Chrysler and Fiat for making such a wonderful car!

Still Simply Amazing! robert7200 , 02/06/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful It has been nearly 1 year since our first review. Our Chrysler 300C is still simply amazing. Routine service is very reasonable and no major repairs. This car still runs like it just left the showroom. The cabin is extremely quiet and the Hemi V8 engine provides power to spare. The ride is very comfortable and the AWD option provides confidence when driving in rain or snow. Love the Alpine sound system and the Garmin Nav system is awesome. We have never really been fans of Chrysler in the past, but cannot say enough good things about the quality and comfort of our 2011 Chrysler 300C.

MY second Chrysler 300 aircray212 , 11/01/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2006 Chrysler 300C with the hemi years ago, and loved it. The 06 300c was flooded, and I replaced it with a certified used 08benz ML500 (worst vehicle Ive owned). After seeing the new 300, it made me miss the low maintenance, great handling, and style of my 300. So I traded the Mercedes in last month after less than a year, and purchased a limited 300 with upgraded sound, navigation, and panoramic sunroof. The Chryslers style, power train, and interior have won me overI get good fuel economy, smooth ride, love the huge touch screen nav, with gas, food, movie, and news finder feature through sirus. The engine seems a little noisy At times.