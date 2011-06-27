Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,227
|$3,489
|$4,158
|Clean
|$2,018
|$3,163
|$3,774
|Average
|$1,600
|$2,512
|$3,005
|Rough
|$1,182
|$1,861
|$2,236
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,065
|$3,135
|$3,701
|Clean
|$1,871
|$2,842
|$3,358
|Average
|$1,483
|$2,257
|$2,674
|Rough
|$1,096
|$1,672
|$1,990
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,944
|$3,023
|$3,594
|Clean
|$1,762
|$2,741
|$3,262
|Average
|$1,397
|$2,176
|$2,597
|Rough
|$1,032
|$1,612
|$1,932