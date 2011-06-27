Close

AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida

Tire; Spare Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Black Engine; 2.5L Dohc 4-Cylinder Sidi Jet Black; Premium Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Tires; P215/60R16 All-Season; Blackwall Tool Kit; Road Emergency Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically-Controlled Wheel; Spare Wheels; 16" (40.6 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Chevrolet Malibu Limited makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT. Looking for a Chevrolet Malibu Limited that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. This Chevrolet Malibu Limited comes with new tires for an improved ride, better fuel economy and quieter drive. More information about the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited: The 2016 Malibu Limited competes with mid-size 4-door sedans such as the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Ford Fusion and Hyundai Sonata. For that, at somewhat less than the Camry Hybrid or Fusion Hybrid, the Malibu Limited stands out as a strong value -- especially for those who plan to do more mileage on the highway. The Malibu should also hit the mark for shoppers who are looking for a value-laden mid-size, as well as those who need to stay connected. While the Malibu Limited maintains the previous model year's design, it benefits from being a lower-priced option among mid-size sedans in a proven design. With the standard MyLink system, drivers can get simple hands-free calling functions as well as entertainment through streaming-audio apps. Interesting features of this model are MyLink and 4G LTE and in-car Wi-Fi connectivity, Fuel-efficient powertrain, and value-oriented pricing All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G11C5SA5GU124484

Stock: GU124484

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-16-2020