Ourisman Chevrolet Buick GMC of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia

Certified. Summit White 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Certified.24/34 City/Highway MPGChevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* Roadside AssistanceAwards:* 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention * 2016 IIHS Top Safety PickGold Check Certified!! 12 Month or 12,000 Mile Warranty!!! Stop by for a Test Drive. Come and see the Ourisman difference! Buy from the Premier Dealer in the DC Metro area. Ourisman...Home of The Ourisman Buyers Edge $1500 in unexpected extras. A Free Lifetime Engine Guarantee, Loaner Cars with major maintenance and a Car Wash with every service!! Used Cars under $10,000. Used Cars Under $10,000. Ask for Robert at (703) 329-1300 or email Rob Jalloh at RobJalloh@ourismanva.com.Reviews:* Excellent crash test scores; attractive interior; quiet, comfortable ride. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G11C5SA5GF151057

Stock: 01-2326B

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-02-2020