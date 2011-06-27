Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited for Sale Near Me
- $10,500Great Deal | $2,938 below market
Certified 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT71,982 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ourisman Chevrolet Buick GMC of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Certified. Summit White 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Certified.24/34 City/Highway MPGChevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* Roadside AssistanceAwards:* 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention * 2016 IIHS Top Safety PickGold Check Certified!! 12 Month or 12,000 Mile Warranty!!! Stop by for a Test Drive. Come and see the Ourisman difference! Buy from the Premier Dealer in the DC Metro area. Ourisman...Home of The Ourisman Buyers Edge $1500 in unexpected extras. A Free Lifetime Engine Guarantee, Loaner Cars with major maintenance and a Car Wash with every service!! Used Cars under $10,000. Used Cars Under $10,000. Ask for Robert at (703) 329-1300 or email Rob Jalloh at RobJalloh@ourismanva.com.Reviews:* Excellent crash test scores; attractive interior; quiet, comfortable ride. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SA5GF151057
Stock: 01-2326B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $8,498Great Deal
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT125,647 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
El Dorado Chevrolet - Mckinney / Texas
Clean CARFAX. Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SA2GF157625
Stock: GF157625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- $11,997Great Deal | $2,497 below market
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LS Fleet45,316 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Web - Fredericksburg / Virginia
**CAR WEB CERTIFIED** One Previous Owner, No Reported Accidents... This vehicle comes equipped with Cloth Seats, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, AM/FM Radio...VA inspected and fully detailed. Absolutely new inside and out....... Please visit our web site at www.carwebinc.com for more detailed information and a free car fax report. To set up an appointment for test drive, please contact our sales team at 571-383-8106. Vehicle sold with 1 month or 1000 mile power train warranty. Price excludes tax, tag, title and processing fee of $699.00
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11A5SAXGF119470
Stock: P8012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2018
- Price Drop$11,207Great Deal | $2,521 below market
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LTZ75,097 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
#1 Cochran Subaru North - Butler / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! COCHRAN 201 POINT C1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WARRANTY / CPO ~, CARFAX CERTIFIED ~, MP3 ~, BLUETOOTH ~, HANDS FREE ~, PREMIUM AUDIO ~, LEATHER SEATS ~, HEATED SEATS ~, NON-SMOKER ~, RARE ~, MUST SEE ~. 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LTZ 24/34 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus, with #1 Cochran's Market Based Pricing you can feel confident that you are receiving the Best Price and Value available to You! #1 Cochran has been providing the Tri-State area with excellent sales and service experiences for 50 Years. STOP! Buy Today! Let YOUR #1 Cochran experience begin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11E5SA2GF132086
Stock: NB201026A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $6,499Great Deal | $3,184 below market
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LS Fleet127,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Posen Motors - Posen / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11A5SA9GU125580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,794Great Deal | $1,946 below market
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LS83,130 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cowles Nissan - Woodbridge / Virginia
Silver Ice Metallic 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LS FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT One Owner, HANDS-FREE BLUETOOTH.Ask about our Special Rates this month! 24/34 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention * 2016 IIHS Top Safety PickCowles Nissan of Woodbridge has been family owned and operated for over 37 years!Reviews: * Excellent crash test scores; attractive interior; quiet, comfortable ride. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11B5SA8GF130254
Stock: 200165A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $10,298Great Deal | $2,756 below market
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LTZ70,823 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.4-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 7" Diagonal Touch-Screen Color Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chevrolet MyLink, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Passenger Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 9133 miles below market average!Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash preventionAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews: * Excellent crash test scores; attractive interior; quiet, comfortable ride. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11E5SA6GU120213
Stock: 334168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- $8,995Great Deal | $1,612 below market
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LS Fleet105,700 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! Previous rental vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11A5SA4GF154344
Stock: 154344AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,289Great Deal | $1,914 below market
Certified 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT54,671 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
Tire; Spare Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Black Engine; 2.5L Dohc 4-Cylinder Sidi Jet Black; Premium Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Tires; P215/60R16 All-Season; Blackwall Tool Kit; Road Emergency Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically-Controlled Wheel; Spare Wheels; 16" (40.6 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Chevrolet Malibu Limited makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT. Looking for a Chevrolet Malibu Limited that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. This Chevrolet Malibu Limited comes with new tires for an improved ride, better fuel economy and quieter drive. More information about the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited: The 2016 Malibu Limited competes with mid-size 4-door sedans such as the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Ford Fusion and Hyundai Sonata. For that, at somewhat less than the Camry Hybrid or Fusion Hybrid, the Malibu Limited stands out as a strong value -- especially for those who plan to do more mileage on the highway. The Malibu should also hit the mark for shoppers who are looking for a value-laden mid-size, as well as those who need to stay connected. While the Malibu Limited maintains the previous model year's design, it benefits from being a lower-priced option among mid-size sedans in a proven design. With the standard MyLink system, drivers can get simple hands-free calling functions as well as entertainment through streaming-audio apps. Interesting features of this model are MyLink and 4G LTE and in-car Wi-Fi connectivity, Fuel-efficient powertrain, and value-oriented pricing All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SA5GU124484
Stock: GU124484
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $7,795Great Deal | $2,991 below market
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT83,870 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Winter Park Auto Mall - Orlando / Florida
PRICE IS LISTED AFTER A $1000 DOWN OR TRADE IN!! AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION !! POWER SEATS ,WINDOW AND LOCK !! BLUETOOTH !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SA5GU129054
Stock: 129054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,900Great Deal | $1,569 below market
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT64,195 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
*Carfax Accident Free*, Local Trade, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Navigation, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Extended Warranty Available, Serviced at Chevy, Original MSRP: $24,860.00, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT. 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT Summit White 24/34 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, our online mission is to present Internet Value Pricing to ALL of our customers. In order to deliver you the most competitive pricing on our pre-owned vehicles, we poll over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour. This ensures that every one of our valued customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, we do not believe in artificially inflating our pre-owned vehicle prices. We DO NOT play pricing games ...... our goal is to make you a Grieco Customer for Life. All prices reflect 998 cash or trade and finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SA3GF147296
Stock: M27166A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- Price Drop$11,950Great Deal | $1,789 below market
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LS39,320 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Holman GO - Princeton / New Jersey
USB, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Carpeted Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Power passenger seat, Protection Package, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net. GO home happy in a HolmanGO Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Each HolmanGO Certified vehicle goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection from one of our professionally trained technicians. Our reconditioning team then thoroughly details each vehicle from top to bottom. All our HolmanGO Certified Vehicles include a 6-month 6,000 mile limited warranty, a Carfax history report, and access to all supporting documents. LS FWD Champagne Silver Metallic24/34 City/Highway MPGHolman GO. Visit us in store or online. One person, one price, one goal! Your comfortable, straightforward, unforgettable automotive experience. Our team of completely non-commissioned Product Specialists have been empowered to provide you with the highest level of service. We provide you with the vehicle price, payment options, trade value, and every other question you have upfront - right now - when you ask. Are you still looking? Browse from an additional 10,000 vehicles in the Holman network: www.holmanauto.com/all-inventory/index.htM.Awards:* 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention * 2016 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews:* Excellent crash test scores; attractive interior; quiet, comfortable ride. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11B5SA2GF115717
Stock: GF115717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $9,500Great Deal | $2,182 below market
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LTZ97,038 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
United Cadillac - Seminole / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11E5SA0GU162957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,988Great Deal | $1,664 below market
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT73,323 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Grieco Chevrolet - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! *BLUETOOTH*, *LOCAL TRADE*, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start. 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT Silver Ice Metallic 24/34 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale has always been a family business that cares about delivering the best possible purchase and service experience to our customers. Thank you for considering Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale. We look forward to serving you for many years to come. All prices plus dealer installed equipment or accessories and based on financing being obtained with Grieco Chevrolet Fort Lauderdale. See dealer for complete details. All prices reflect nine hundred ninety eight cash or trade. Must Finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees. Chevrolet service oil change and multi-point vehicle inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SA9GF120278
Stock: JG639029C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $8,500Great Deal | $1,886 below market
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT106,685 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Glenn's Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lexington / Kentucky
FOR YOUR SAFETY WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE THROUGH TEXT EMAIL CHAT OR PHONE WE WILL DELIVER YOUR VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR. BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, NON-SMOKER, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, Alloy wheels. FWD 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT 24/34 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles at Glenn Freedom . CDJR Financing Options, Lexington, Louisville, Nicholasville, Cincinnati, Richmond, Winchester, Florence, Paris, Versailles, Nashville, Georgetown, Danville, London, Bowling Green, Lawrenceburg, Harrodsburg, Frankfort, Ashland, Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Mt. Vernon, Mt Sterling, Hazard, Fayette County, Jefferson County, Woodford County, Anderson County, Scott County, Jessamine County, Bourbon County, Madison County, Clark County, Laurel County, Franklin County, Pike County, Kentucky. Used. Pre-owned. New. Call 859-268-3000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SAXGF126770
Stock: 617598B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- Price Drop$9,800Great Deal | $1,287 below market
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT94,618 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarLink - Morristown / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! **CarLink Warranty Included!**, Malibu Limited LT, 4D Sedan, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, Silver Ice Metallic. Clean CARFAX. 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LTCarLink is your Guaranteed Credit Approval Dealership! We offer financing options that fit every customers needs.CarLink is conveniently located in Morristown NJ. We have the best selection around with over 250 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock and ready for delivery to you! We offer some of the lowest financing rates available and we also have special financing programs for bad credit and no credit. For more pictures and information about this vehicle, please visit carlinkautos.com If you have any questions, feel free to call 973-538-1400.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SA4GF152104
Stock: 16891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- Price Drop$10,853Great Deal | $1,386 below market
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT78,565 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stillwell Ford Lincoln - Hillsdale / Michigan
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT, Power Convenience Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 17 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, 7 Diagonal Touch-Screen Color Display, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Brake assist, Chevrolet MyLink, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Electronic Stability Control, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Universal Home Remote.24/34 City/Highway MPGStillwell Ford Lincoln. Everything we do is driven by YOU! Hillsdale, MI.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SAXGF113839
Stock: H2385A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $8,995Great Deal | $2,982 below market
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LS92,172 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AUTOMAXX - Orem / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11B5SA7GF166128
Certified Pre-Owned: No