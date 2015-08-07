Used 2004 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me

... pleasurable miles of driving:+)}}} This is my third review on this vehicle, did one in 2014.............just took in for 333,000 check up, all I can say it is amazing. Had oil gasket replaced three years ago for the first time, burns virtually no oil (most driving is highway). Has plenty of pep, but needs new shocks...........my chevy mechanics have asked me if I will sell this vehicle to them, after I am done with it! Minimal replacement of parts, had new ball joints put in a couple of months ago, and brakes, other than that, nothing has gone wrong. As said before, I would buy another in a heart beat..............with 333,000 miles on the odometer the car has a negative value (just don't tell that to the car)...........happy owner, Just came back from a 8 and 1/2 hour drive to NYC.............burned about an eighth of a quart of high mileage oil, and the auto drive has quit, but had chevys since I was in high school..........1949 fastback pea green, and paid a whopping $50.00 for it (it ran great for two years, the tranny went) should have kept my 1958 Impala two door, paid $800 for it and today it is worth $80,000, but who knew! A trick I highly recommend is to put a bottle of Gumout High Milage liquid into your gas tank, and burn regular gasoline(every 9,000 miles)............better performance, and I picked up about three miles per gallon.......................enjoy!

