Used 2004 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me

8,226 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Malibu Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,226 listings
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    222,378 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,477

    $951 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Gray
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    129,030 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,000

    $1,458 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    33,236 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,800

    $1,352 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu

    94,979 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,000

    $621 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu

    48,011 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $4,495

    $1,532 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    212,231 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $1,594

    $696 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu in White
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu

    182,000 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $1,995

    $1,105 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    74,335 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,950

    $402 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    189,811 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu

    80,797 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,977

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS in White
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    233,000 miles
    Lemon history, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu

    120,357 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu in White
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu

    Not Provided

    $3,350

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    56,488 miles

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu

    98,725 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,998

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    178,501 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    157,921 miles
    Great Deal

    $1,995

    $1,634 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Malibu in Gray
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Malibu

    124,610 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,470

    $1,385 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Malibu searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,226 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Malibu
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Malibu

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Malibu

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Malibu
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6242 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 242 reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (0%)
355,000 mies and still a dream to drive!
Dansker1,07/08/2015
LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
... pleasurable miles of driving:+)}}} This is my third review on this vehicle, did one in 2014.............just took in for 333,000 check up, all I can say it is amazing. Had oil gasket replaced three years ago for the first time, burns virtually no oil (most driving is highway). Has plenty of pep, but needs new shocks...........my chevy mechanics have asked me if I will sell this vehicle to them, after I am done with it! Minimal replacement of parts, had new ball joints put in a couple of months ago, and brakes, other than that, nothing has gone wrong. As said before, I would buy another in a heart beat..............with 333,000 miles on the odometer the car has a negative value (just don't tell that to the car)...........happy owner, Just came back from a 8 and 1/2 hour drive to NYC.............burned about an eighth of a quart of high mileage oil, and the auto drive has quit, but had chevys since I was in high school..........1949 fastback pea green, and paid a whopping $50.00 for it (it ran great for two years, the tranny went) should have kept my 1958 Impala two door, paid $800 for it and today it is worth $80,000, but who knew! A trick I highly recommend is to put a bottle of Gumout High Milage liquid into your gas tank, and burn regular gasoline(every 9,000 miles)............better performance, and I picked up about three miles per gallon.......................enjoy!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Malibu
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chevrolet Malibu info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings