Used 2007 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me

**AS-IS Vehicle** These are vehicles that are typically flawed in some way. They are generally higher mileage, older, and lower-priced vehicles. Though these vehicles fall outside of our '3 Day Money Back Guarantee' vehicle guidelines, we have found that our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available as 2nd cars, college cars, or other basic transportation to the public for retail sale. Some general guidelines to consider: -These vehicles undergo a basic oil change and safety inspection. We encourage you to have your own inspection done by a 3rd party, if desired. -They are priced with consideration of condition and possible repairs needed, and advertised with our best price online and on-site. -They are sold without a warranty. -They are sold 100% AS-IS. -They are offered for a limited time only 4-6 weeks While there is always some risk in purchasing these types of vehicles, we feel that there is also a great opportunity for you the consumer to get a great deal.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1ZU57N47F158559

Stock: 07C559T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020