Consumer Rating
(181)
Appraise this car

2005 Chevrolet Malibu Review

Pros & Cons

  • Pros: Smooth ride quality, above-average fuel economy with V6, plenty of passenger and cargo space, ample safety and convenience features, innovative remote start feature.
  • Lackluster interior, subpar brakes and steering, down on power compared to competitors, no manual transmission available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy, affordable and well equipped, the Malibu delivers excellent value but lacks some of the performance and refinement of the class leaders.

2005 Highlights

The side curtain airbag option now includes front-seat side-impact airbags.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Malibu.

5(59%)
4(24%)
3(10%)
2(5%)
1(2%)
4.3
181 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 181 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

problems w/ engine only 71000 miles
asdfg123,07/31/2009
I did not have problems within the first 3 years of purchasing the vehicle..Then one day the vehicle starting making a clicking noise...They say the >>cam--??-- valve>>> went in the engine. Jasper is saying that in 2005 the engines were made differently and now they are breaking down around 70000 miles....so they want you to buy a new engine.....There is no recall even though they knew it would be a problem in the future....Not everyone can afford a new engine when on a limited budget....if these manufactures knew there was a problem why no recall......
Pizza runner
Simon ,08/20/2019
LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
At 199,000 miles I’m still running strong. I bought the car from $1900 at 130000 miles. Very grateful to have a reliable car. I drive it hard and have had no issues since I owned it. I highly recommend this vehicle for people with the job like me or for your teenager. It has never left me hanging
Truly the perfect sedan
casper21,03/05/2011
My 2005 Chevy Malibu has 56,500 miles and has never given me any problems, barring the occasional Malibu moment. The 2.2L 4-cylinder engine is surprsingly robust and highway passing is not as difficult as it generally is with these type of engines. The interior, while considered boring by many, is to me just practical enough without being completely ugly. The cargo space, both in the passenger cabin and the trunk is very surprising. Several employees at department stores have doubted that large objects could indeed fit in my spacious trunk, but they were also surprised that a full-size outdoor grill slid in with ease. Overall, my only complaint about the car is the lack of reading lamps.
Very fine car!
Bob in CO,04/12/2009
I bought mine from my credit union as an ex-rental car with under 20K miles. I drive approximately 20K miles/year, mostly highway miles. This car has been great. I have the LS with the V6 engine. It is very comfortable, gets approximately 28mpg combined city/highway, and around 31-32mpg with strictly highway driving. The traction control works VERY well on snowy Colorado roads. The engine has been trouble free (I now have approximately 70K miles on it), with nothing more than normal maintenance having been necessary to date. The body is free of noises and rattles, and the seats are VERY comfortable, especially on long drives. The trunk is huge, and easy to access,
See all 181 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Malibu
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Malibu features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Chevrolet Malibu

Used 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Malibu is offered in the following submodels: Malibu Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), and LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Chevrolet Malibu?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Chevrolet Malibu trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Chevrolet Malibu LS is priced between $1,995 and$1,995 with odometer readings between 157921 and157921 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Chevrolet Malibus are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Malibu for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 Malibus listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,995 and mileage as low as 157921 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Chevrolet Malibu.

Can't find a used 2005 Chevrolet Malibus you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Malibu for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,583.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,841.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Malibu for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,142.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,566.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

