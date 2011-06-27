My 2005 Chevy Malibu has 56,500 miles and has never given me any problems, barring the occasional Malibu moment. The 2.2L 4-cylinder engine is surprsingly robust and highway passing is not as difficult as it generally is with these type of engines. The interior, while considered boring by many, is to me just practical enough without being completely ugly. The cargo space, both in the passenger cabin and the trunk is very surprising. Several employees at department stores have doubted that large objects could indeed fit in my spacious trunk, but they were also surprised that a full-size outdoor grill slid in with ease. Overall, my only complaint about the car is the lack of reading lamps.

