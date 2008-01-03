Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic
Pros & Cons
- Low price, comfortable ride, 3.5-liter V6 combines decent performance with fuel efficiency, lots of passenger and cargo space, high crash test scores.
- Bland interior design and materials, mediocre steering and brakes, four-cylinder engine is weak for the midsize class, stability control not available, there's a better Malibu available.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Chevrolet has introduced a vastly different, vastly improved new Malibu -- this isn't it. The 2008 Chevy Malibu Classic lives on for fleets and those who inexplicably want last year's model.
Vehicle overview
Are you OK with buying last year's fashions if it means saving some cash versus this year's duds? Do you not care about the picture quality difference between VHS and DVD? If having the latest version of something isn't important to you, then the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic could be a good choice.
In Chevy vernacular, "Classic" equates to the previous generation of a particular model that is still sold to those -- especially fleets -- willing to buy an antiquated model for less money than the current version. And in this case, the Malibu Classic is the final year for the previous-generation Malibu that's been in production since 2004. A fully redesigned Malibu (sans "Classic") debuts for 2008 as well. Compared to the '07 Malibu, the 2008 Malibu Classic is available in LS and LT trim levels only -- there's no more luxurious LTZ trim or powerful SS. Although the Classic has a $1,400 lower base price than the all-new Malibu, it actually has a higher base price than last year's model, a difference explained by the addition of standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes.
Overall, this midsize sedan has the bases covered when it comes to providing what most buyers in this segment require -- affordability, a comfortable ride, respectable performance, a roomy cabin and excellent crash test scores. As a rep mobile or rental car, it's perfectly adequate. However, the all-new Chevy Malibu has been redesigned top to bottom and is substantially better than the car it replaces. The new 'Bu offers distinctive styling, improved road manners, more potent engines and a much-improved interior in terms of both design and quality. That's not even to mention all the other superior midsize family sedans. So, unless yesterday's fashions are your cup of tea, we'd keep this Classic in the closet.
Chevrolet Malibu Classic models
The 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic is a four-door sedan available in LS and LT trim levels. Standard equipment on the LS includes 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, keyless entry, driver seat power height adjustment, a tilt-telescoping wheel, a trip computer and a four-speaker stereo with single-CD player. Optional on the LS is upgraded upholstery, lumbar adjustment for the driver seat, an upgraded six-speaker stereo and 16-inch steel wheels. All of these are standard on the LT (the wheels are alloy), which also adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. Satellite radio, a sunroof, remote engine start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, foglamps and chrome-clad wheels are among the options on the LT. Heated front seats and a six-way power driver seat are optional on all Malibu Classics.
2008 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The Chevy Malibu Classic LS comes standard with a 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 145 horsepower and 152 pound-feet of torque. Optional on the LS and standard on the LT is a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 219 hp and 219 lb-ft of torque. A four-speed automatic is standard with both engines. Fuel economy for the 2008 four-cylinder is 21 mpg city and 31 mpg highway, while the V6 rates 19 mpg city and 30 mpg highway.
Safety
Four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction control, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on each 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic. Stability control is not available. In government crash tests, this previous-generation Malibu scored five out of five stars in frontal protection, five stars for front seat side protection and four stars for rear seat side protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, this Malibu received the best score of "Good" for frontal-offset and side crash protection.
Driving
Power is adequate with the base four-cylinder, but most buyers will want to step up to the V6, as it offers plenty of spirited performance for around town and the highway, while providing fuel economy similar to that of the smaller mill. A softly tuned but composed suspension gives the Malibu Classic a smooth ride and predictable handling in the corners. Unfortunately, the car's electric steering provides too much power assist most of the time, lending it a very detached feel.
Interior
The 2008 Malibu Classic's space-efficient cabin offers plenty of room all around for four adults and will easily accommodate five if your backseaters are children. The front seats are broad and comfortable, even on long trips, and a tilt/telescoping steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals ensure an ideal driving position. The design is bland, though, and materials quality is on the low end for the segment. By comparison, the snazzy, all-new Malibu makes this retread edition certainly look and feel like a "classic." Trunk capacity stands at a respectable 15.4 cubic feet and cargo capacity is optimized via the fold-flat front passenger seat and 60/40-split rear seat.
Most helpful consumer reviews
A big suprise! Why? Because this car has more interior volume and better visibilty than the redesigned 2008 model. The front roof pillars in the 2008 block the driver's view. You also lose head and shoulder room in the new model. Lastly check out highway mpg, 32 in Classic, 30 in new model.
This car is fun to drive and Iv heard the LT is better but the LS I have had way too many problems.
I bought the car new and have put 10000 miles on it in a month. i live in Houston Texas and have not had any problems on the freeways. With ethanol blend gas I have got up to 38 mile to the gallon. The only thing I have had a problem with is the tire pressure sensor failing in one tire and having to go to the dealer for repair. The car has excellent visability and is very comfortable. I have spinal cord damage from a previous wreck and can drive for several hours with no discomfort thanks to the lumbar support and height adjustable driverseat. I was driving Toyota cars and since getting the Malibu i wont go back. I wish I had waited to get the new body type but I am very pleased so far.
Nice car few issues such as brakes have an 2004 classic bought an 2008 classic the v6 is powerful nice pick up and smooth ride. Fuel economy is very good almost the same as 4 cylinder.
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
The least-expensive 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic is the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $17,935.
Other versions include:
- LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $20,320
- LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $19,695
- LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $17,935
Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic Overview
The Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic is offered in the following submodels: Malibu Classic Sedan. Available styles include LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2008 Malibu Classic 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2008 Malibu Classic.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2008 Malibu Classic featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
