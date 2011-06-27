  1. Home
2007 Chevrolet Malibu Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride, 3.5-liter V6 provides performance with fuel efficiency, lots of passenger and cargo space, excellent crash test scores, remote-start feature.
  • Bland interior design and materials, mediocre steering and brakes, four-cylinder engine weak for this class, stability control and manual gearbox are not available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although not exciting to look at or drive, the Chevrolet Malibu offers excellent value with its roomy cabin, peppy performance (with either V6) and good fuel economy.

Vehicle overview

With the 2007 Malibu, Chevrolet is fielding a competitive entry in the midsize family sedan segment. Though the styling is quirky from some angles, it makes for a space-efficient interior. For instance, the Malibu offers some of the best rear-seat legroom in its class. It's also quite flexible in terms of cargo-carrying capacity -- thanks to a fold-flat front passenger seat and a more common split/folding rear seat, long objects can be carried inside the car.

The Chevy Malibu shares its General Motors "Epsilon" platform with the sporty Saab 9-3, and although not as athletic as the Saab, it's suitable for a wide variety of drivers. Most folks will be happy with the midlevel LT model's peppy yet fuel-efficient 3.5-liter V6, smooth ride quality and respectable handling. The recently introduced Malibu SS provides driving enthusiasts with more athletic handling, better steering feel and snappier performance thanks to the most powerful engine (a 240-horsepower V6) in the lineup.

Overall, Chevy's midsize sedan has the bases covered when it comes to providing what most buyers in this segment want -- affordability, a comfortable ride, respectable performance, a roomy cabin and excellent crash test scores. The 2007 Chevrolet Malibu may not be quite as refined as the class leaders, but with its overall competency and lower purchase price compared to import-brand competitors, it merits serious consideration.

2007 Chevrolet Malibu models

The 2007 Chevrolet Malibu sedan is available in four trim levels: base LS, midlevel LT, luxury LTZ and sporty SS. The LS comes with air conditioning, a CD player, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power windows and mirrors, keyless entry and a 60/40-split folding rear seat. The LT adds remote vehicle start, fancier upholstery, a cargo net, adjustable lumbar support for the driver and an upgraded audio system. With the LTZ, one gets leather seating, a rear spoiler, automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals and OnStar. The SS features 18-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, more supportive sport seats and unique trim. Major options for the Malibu include an in-dash CD changer, satellite radio and a sunroof.

2007 Highlights

On the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, the front airbags now incorporate "dual-stage" technology, meaning the force of deployment can vary according to the severity of the crash. In addition, the OnStar system now offers "Turn-by-Turn" navigation and the 3.5-liter V6 offers more power via the adoption of variable camshaft timing.

Performance & mpg

The Malibu LS and LT come with a 2.2-liter, four-cylinder engine rated at 144 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque. Standard on the LTZ and optional on the LT is a newly revised version of the 3.5-liter V6 that now makes 217 hp and 217 lb-ft of torque. The SS comes with a 3.9-liter V6 good for 240 hp and 241 lb-ft of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission is the sole gearbox, and the SS model features a manual-shift mode. The 3.5-liter V6 is the best choice for most folks, as it offers snappy performance along with impressive fuel economy ratings of 22 mpg city/32 mpg highway.

Safety

Front seat-mounted side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are optional on the LS and LT, and standard on the LTZ and SS. Chevy equips all V6-powered Malibu sedans with antilock brakes and traction control; otherwise, it's optional. In NHTSA crash testing, the Chevrolet Malibu earned a perfect five stars for front-occupant protection in head-on collisions. In the side-impact test, a Malibu with side airbags received five stars for front-occupant protection and four stars for rear-passenger protection. In frontal offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the Malibu earned the top score of "Good," as it did in IIHS side-impact testing, when equipped with side airbags. Without the side airbags, it rated "Poor" in the latter test.

Driving

Power is adequate with the base four-cylinder, but most buyers will want to step up to one of the V6s, both of which offer plenty of torque for merging and passing. A softly tuned but composed suspension gives the Chevy Malibu a smooth ride and predictable handling in the corners. Unfortunately, the car's electric steering ruins the fun by providing too much power assist most of the time. The SS fares much better with its traditional hydraulic power steering and sport-tuned suspension. The front disc/rear drum brakes on the LS and LT perform adequately in traffic, but stopping distances are long for this class. We recommend the four-wheel disc brakes that are optional for the LT and standard on the LTZ and SS.

Interior

The Malibu's space-efficient cabin offers plenty of room all around for four adults and will easily accommodate five if your backseaters are children. The front seats are broad and comfortable, even on long trips, and a tilt/telescoping steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals ensure an ideal driving position. The design is rather bland, and materials quality is about midpack for the segment. Most controls are intuitive and easy to use. Trunk capacity stands at a respectable 15.4 cubic feet and cargo capacity is optimized via the fold-flat front passenger seat and 60/40-split rear seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu.

5(42%)
4(37%)
3(14%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.1
57 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Chevy bought me over with this car
mvozz888,10/24/2011
First of all I would like to say that I find it disappointing to read negative reviews on such a marvelous car. Anyone experiencing major engine or trans. issues has probably not serviced their vehicle at regular reccomended intervals. The 2.2 liter ecotec engine is incredibly economical, though it could use a few more horses. Before i purchased this car from my father, it had been used every day as a company car. My father is a salesman who is on the road daily with considerable amounts of extra cargo weight added. He was putting 500+ miles on it weekly. This car has had no issues with engine, transmission, torque conv, etc. It currently has 105,432 miles and still runs strong.
I absolutely love my car!
bm231,10/27/2015
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
I'm a full time college student and live an hour away from school, & I also work 30 minutes away from home. Living in MI, where our winter roads are treacherous and you'd usually buy a vehicle with 4WD. My car has never failed me and has always been 100% reliable, even with a 1 day drive across the nation to FL. The only downer I've experienced is my gas Guage being broken on E.
Bad Choice
Very Disappointed,11/04/2010
I agree with every bad review on the 2007 Chevy Malibu. I was so excited when I purchased this car November of 2008 and now I'm very disappointed. Since having this car, my radio has been replaced with a new one and day later it went bad again. The wheel bearing had to be replaced, the inside dum light too and worst of all like every other 07 Chevy Malibu my power steering column has went bad after 88,000 miles costing a little under a 1,000 bucks to be repaired. There is not a recall and I think that that is not fair when buying a car that's only three years old.
Jim's Chevrolet Malibu
James Pastore,10/25/2006
I have read allot about the engine in this car (ecotech) and have heard nothing but good comments about it. I know they have increased the power in this engine to 900 HP for racing, so I believe this engine will work for me. Maybe it will come. However, I presently have allot of power for what I need. It is hard to keep this car at 55 MPH with barely touching the gas pedal. It passes very easily. It looks great. Runs smooth and quiet. People have asked me what kind of car is it. They are surprised when I tell them it is a Malibu. I presently get 33.8 MPG combined.
See all 57 reviews of the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
144 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
217 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
217 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Chevrolet Malibu features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

