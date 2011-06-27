Vehicle overview

With the 2007 Malibu, Chevrolet is fielding a competitive entry in the midsize family sedan segment. Though the styling is quirky from some angles, it makes for a space-efficient interior. For instance, the Malibu offers some of the best rear-seat legroom in its class. It's also quite flexible in terms of cargo-carrying capacity -- thanks to a fold-flat front passenger seat and a more common split/folding rear seat, long objects can be carried inside the car.

The Chevy Malibu shares its General Motors "Epsilon" platform with the sporty Saab 9-3, and although not as athletic as the Saab, it's suitable for a wide variety of drivers. Most folks will be happy with the midlevel LT model's peppy yet fuel-efficient 3.5-liter V6, smooth ride quality and respectable handling. The recently introduced Malibu SS provides driving enthusiasts with more athletic handling, better steering feel and snappier performance thanks to the most powerful engine (a 240-horsepower V6) in the lineup.

Overall, Chevy's midsize sedan has the bases covered when it comes to providing what most buyers in this segment want -- affordability, a comfortable ride, respectable performance, a roomy cabin and excellent crash test scores. The 2007 Chevrolet Malibu may not be quite as refined as the class leaders, but with its overall competency and lower purchase price compared to import-brand competitors, it merits serious consideration.