Vehicle overview

Since its introduction in 1964, the Chevy Malibu has gone from affordable family car to high-horsepower muscle car to little-noticed rental car. Despite its historic value, the Malibu nameplate was discontinued after the 1983 model year, returning in 1997 as Chevrolet sought to give customers a value-packed midsize sedan that still cost thousands less than the imported competition.

The designers and engineers at Chevrolet listened to consumers from across the country in an attempt to design and build a sedan with broad based appeal. The result was a roomy, tasteful-looking midsize sedan that offered just about everything you might want in a family car. Unfortunately for Chevrolet, this Malibu never received enough attention to get it noticed by mainstream buyers. The company tried again last year with a fully redesigned Malibu riding on an all-new platform and powered by a larger 3.5-liter V6 engine.

Chevrolet is hoping this Malibu will woo some import sedan buyers, and indeed it's based on GM's Epsilon platform shared with the nimble Saab 9-3. Ride quality is smooth and comfortable on the highway. Handling is predictable in the corners, though an oddly calibrated electric steering setup makes Chevrolet's family sedan feel less adept than many of its competitors. The brakes perform adequately in everyday traffic, but we've measured longer-than-normal distances in simulated panic stops. In general, those who make few demands on their cars should be satisfied with the Chevy Malibu's dynamics, while those accustomed to the sharper reflexes of other cars in this class may want to look elsewhere.

Inside, the Chevrolet Malibu is quite roomy, with as much headroom, shoulder room and legroom as anything else in the class. The spacious trunk offers 15.4 cubic feet of capacity, and you can fold down the 60/40-split rear seats and the front passenger seat to open up more room for bulky items. Passengers are protected by an optional set of front-seat side-impact airbags along with front and rear head curtain airbags, and Chevrolet is offering an interesting remote start feature that allows owners to get a head start on heating or cooling down the cabin. The interior is bland compared to the competition, but it is at least functional with a straightforward control layout. Build and materials quality is still several steps behind the Accord and Camry, though.

In order to accommodate a variety of drivers, all Malibu models come with a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and standard seat-height adjustment for the driver; power-adjustable pedals are available on all models. The Chevy Malibu is purposefully conservative with regard to exterior styling. Fresh without being funky, Chevrolet refers to the Malibu's exterior style as "enduring." While the company still has some work to do before it can dream of stealing Honda and Toyota customers, the roomy and well-equipped Malibu is certainly a step in the right direction.