Consumer Rating
(104)
2006 Chevrolet Malibu Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride quality, fuel-efficient engines, plenty of passenger and cargo space, outstanding crash test scores, ample safety and convenience features, innovative remote-start feature.
  • Lackluster interior, subpar brakes and steering, base four-cylinder down on power for this class, no stability control or manual gearbox.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy, safe and well equipped, the 2006 Chevrolet Malibu offers excellent value but can't match the handling dynamics and refinement of the class leaders.

Vehicle overview

Since its introduction in 1964, the Chevy Malibu has gone from affordable family car to high-horsepower muscle car to little-noticed rental car. Despite its historic value, the Malibu nameplate was discontinued after the 1983 model year, returning in 1997 as Chevrolet sought to give customers a value-packed midsize sedan that still cost thousands less than the imported competition.

The designers and engineers at Chevrolet listened to consumers from across the country in an attempt to design and build a sedan with broad based appeal. The result was a roomy, tasteful-looking midsize sedan that offered just about everything you might want in a family car. Unfortunately for Chevrolet, this Malibu never received enough attention to get it noticed by mainstream buyers. The company tried again last year with a fully redesigned Malibu riding on an all-new platform and powered by a larger 3.5-liter V6 engine.

Chevrolet is hoping this Malibu will woo some import sedan buyers, and indeed it's based on GM's Epsilon platform shared with the nimble Saab 9-3. Ride quality is smooth and comfortable on the highway. Handling is predictable in the corners, though an oddly calibrated electric steering setup makes Chevrolet's family sedan feel less adept than many of its competitors. The brakes perform adequately in everyday traffic, but we've measured longer-than-normal distances in simulated panic stops. In general, those who make few demands on their cars should be satisfied with the Chevy Malibu's dynamics, while those accustomed to the sharper reflexes of other cars in this class may want to look elsewhere.

Inside, the Chevrolet Malibu is quite roomy, with as much headroom, shoulder room and legroom as anything else in the class. The spacious trunk offers 15.4 cubic feet of capacity, and you can fold down the 60/40-split rear seats and the front passenger seat to open up more room for bulky items. Passengers are protected by an optional set of front-seat side-impact airbags along with front and rear head curtain airbags, and Chevrolet is offering an interesting remote start feature that allows owners to get a head start on heating or cooling down the cabin. The interior is bland compared to the competition, but it is at least functional with a straightforward control layout. Build and materials quality is still several steps behind the Accord and Camry, though.

In order to accommodate a variety of drivers, all Malibu models come with a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and standard seat-height adjustment for the driver; power-adjustable pedals are available on all models. The Chevy Malibu is purposefully conservative with regard to exterior styling. Fresh without being funky, Chevrolet refers to the Malibu's exterior style as "enduring." While the company still has some work to do before it can dream of stealing Honda and Toyota customers, the roomy and well-equipped Malibu is certainly a step in the right direction.

2006 Chevrolet Malibu models

The four-door Chevrolet Malibu is available in four different trim levels -- LS, LT, LTZ and SS. The LS model comes well equipped with air conditioning; a CD player; a height-adjustable driver seat; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; power windows, mirrors and door locks; and a 60/40-split folding rear seat. The LT adds remote vehicle start, premium cloth seats, front map lights, a cargo net in the trunk, adjustable lumbar for the driver and an upgraded stereo. The LTZ adds a rear spoiler, antilock brakes, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable pedals and side curtain airbags. The SS adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, bolstered sport seats and unique trim. Various options include an in-dash CD changer, satellite radio, a sunroof and OnStar.

2006 Highlights

The Chevrolet Malibu gets a few updates for 2006. Most interesting is a new performance-oriented SS trim level that features a 240-horsepower V6 engine. Chevy has also juggled the existing trim levels: the base model is now called the LS, the former LS is now the LT, and last year's LT is now the LTZ. Other minor changes include freshened front-end styling, new wheel designs, flashier trim pieces for the instrument panel, a new four-spoke steering wheel and standard child security rear door locks on every trim level.

Performance & mpg

LS and LT models come with a 2.2-liter, four-cylinder engine rated at 144 horsepower. Standard on LTZ models and optional on LT models is a 200-hp, 3.5-liter V6. The SS comes with a 3.9-liter V6 with 240 hp. All engines are mated to a four-speed automatic transmission, and the SS features a manual-shift mode.

Safety

Front-seat side-impact airbags and full-length head-protecting side curtain airbags are standard on the LTZ and SS; and optional on the LS and LT. Traction control and antilock brakes are standard on all cars with a V6 and optional on those with the four-cylinder. In NHTSA crash testing, the Malibu earned a perfect five stars for front-occupant protection in head-on collisions. In the side-impact test, a Chevy Malibu with side airbags garnered five stars for front-occupant protection and four stars for rear-passenger protection. In IIHS testing, the Malibu earned the top score of "Good" for frontal offset crashes and side impacts when equipped with side airbags (without the bags, it rated "Poor" for the side-impact test).

Driving

Power is adequate with the base four-cylinder, but most buyers will want to step up to one of the V6s, both of which offer plenty of torque for merging and passing. A softly tuned but composed suspension gives the 2006 Chevy Malibu a smooth ride and predictable handling in the corners. Unfortunately, the car's electric steering ruins the fun by providing too much power assist much of the time. The SS fares much better with its traditional hydraulic power steering and sport-tuned suspension. The brakes perform adequately in traffic, but stopping distances are long for this class.

Interior

Inside, the Chevrolet Malibu offers broad, flat seats with plenty of head-, shoulder and legroom in both the front and back. Optional adjustable pedals and a standard tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel allow drivers of all sizes to get comfortable behind the wheel. The cabin design is functional but bland with a straightforward control layout. Trunk space is generous at 15.4 cubic feet, and a 60/40-split rear seat and fold-flat front-passenger seat make it easy to expand cargo space when needed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chevrolet Malibu.

5(61%)
4(19%)
3(8%)
2(11%)
1(1%)
4.3
104 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

electiric power steering
David,05/26/2010
I just don't understand why the Malibu was built so cheap.I had to replace the I shaft twice and replace both inner tie rod end and bought at least three sets of tires. Why is that I bought the new Malibu because was tired of working on cars all the time, but guest what I still am. There is no reason for this. When my steering was going out I had to shut the car off to reset, unless I was driving down the road. This is a safety issue but the general motors will not recall this darn problem. Both I and my wife been fighting with gm but not response back to us. But I will turn this problem to nhsta. Some one needs to get this problem taken care of.
great car
vtfarmboy,03/27/2011
I purchased this car used with about 20,000+ miles four years ago. I have been driving it daily ever since and other than a new set of tires had no problems what so ever. well almost. The gas tank sending unit was not working when i bought it. The dealer told me to set up a apointment to get it fixed i just never did it. That is not the cars fault. It drives nice and is comfortable for my commute. I live 45 miles from my work and it is quite good on gas. I average anywhere between 28 and 34 mpg with a V6 not bad if you ask me. It aint pretty, it isnt Hot but if you are looking for good dependable every day transportation that wont bleed you dry its just what you need!
Best US Car Ever
Carguy,11/04/2006
I just purchased my '06 Malibu in the Dark Metallic Blue. By far the best US car I have owned. The only complaint I have is the lack of longer seat bottoms. I stand almost 6 ft and my knees hang over the edge. Not that comfortable. Other than that I highly reccomend it. The V-6 Is a great performer
HORRIBLE!!! STAY AWAY!!!
chevy55tool,12/18/2009
I bought this car for my wife with 25,000 miles on it. Within the first 3-6 months, the car began falling apart. We noticed that the entire front steering/suspension would dangerously shake when braking; The electric power steering now locks/unlocks at its own behest(EXTREMELY DANGEROUS!!!) which is a lawsuit waiting to happen; the front tires wear down at a ridiculous rate; the windshield/dashboard make a very annoying rattle when going b/w 45-65 mph, the CD player overheats; the sun visor wont stay upright; the dome light switch is very difficult to deal with; I love old classic chevys, but what a pile of dung for this day and age. Extremely disappointed.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
144 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
144 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Chevrolet Malibu

Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Overview

The Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu is offered in the following submodels: Malibu Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), LT 4dr Sedan w/0LT (2.2L 4cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and SS 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu LT is priced between $1,399 and$1,399 with odometer readings between 161213 and161213 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu SS is priced between $8,995 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 57112 and57112 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Chevrolet Malibus are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Chevrolet Malibu for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 Malibus listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,399 and mileage as low as 57112 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu.

Can't find a used 2006 Chevrolet Malibus you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Malibu for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,375.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,532.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Malibu for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,659.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,879.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

