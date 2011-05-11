Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 C for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Miami - Miami / Florida

Luxury Pkg Navigation System 18" Liquid Graphite Alloy Wheels Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Preferred Accessory Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Alabaster; Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Lexus includes: LUXURY PKG Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Cooled Front Seat(s) Intermittent Wipers Seat Memory Woodgrain Interior Trim Heated Front Seat(s) HID headlights Leather Seats Rain Sensing Wipers OBSIDIAN NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System Back-Up Camera Telematics Navigation from Telematics ALABASTER, PERFORATED SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats 18 LIQUID GRAPHITE ALLOY WHEELS Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE Wheel Locks *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Very few convertibles have the comfort, style and performance of this well-maintained beauty. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2010 Lexus IS 250C is the perfect example of the modern luxury. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus IS 250C. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus IS 250C . With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Lexus IS 250C will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. Treat yourself to a Lexus IS 250C that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. More information about the 2010 Lexus IS 250C: The 2010 Lexus IS 250 and IS 350 sport sedans bring the driving feel of a sports coupe to a more practical 4-door sedan body style, and both have some available high-tech features that aren't offered by their head-on competitors. The new convertible models compete in the same class as the BMW 3-series and Audi A4, bringing fresh looks as well as a high-quality interior to the table. Interesting features of this model are attractive styling, Terrific overall performance, plenty of luxury features and high-tech options, and standard safety features AutoNation Certified Vehicle - comes with an additional warranty backed by the strength of EVERY AutoNation Location. When this car came in it was nearly mint. Buy with Confidence and enjoy a 5 Day /250- MILE Money Back Guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHFF2C20A2509155

Stock: A2509155

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020