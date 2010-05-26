Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me

I just don't understand why the Malibu was built so cheap.I had to replace the I shaft twice and replace both inner tie rod end and bought at least three sets of tires. Why is that I bought the new Malibu because was tired of working on cars all the time, but guest what I still am. There is no reason for this. When my steering was going out I had to shut the car off to reset, unless I was driving down the road. This is a safety issue but the general motors will not recall this darn problem. Both I and my wife been fighting with gm but not response back to us. But I will turn this problem to nhsta. Some one needs to get this problem taken care of.

Read more