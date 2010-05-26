Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me
8,226 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 155,688 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990$836 Below Market
- 99,546 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,455$2,735 Below Market
- 207,890 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$1,999$681 Below Market
- 82,326 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,900
- 109,199 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,300$399 Below Market
- 78,515 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,000$333 Below Market
- 130,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,495$343 Below Market
- 161,213 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$1,399
- 124,713 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$5,732
- 124,173 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,950
- 90,414 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,994
- 200,631 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$1,995
- 139,294 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 117,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$2,990
- 120,300 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,333
- 113,303 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,999
- 146,762 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$1,499
- 197,768 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,977
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Malibu searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Malibu
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Malibu
Write a reviewSee all 104 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.3104 Reviews
Report abuse
David,05/26/2010
I just don't understand why the Malibu was built so cheap.I had to replace the I shaft twice and replace both inner tie rod end and bought at least three sets of tires. Why is that I bought the new Malibu because was tired of working on cars all the time, but guest what I still am. There is no reason for this. When my steering was going out I had to shut the car off to reset, unless I was driving down the road. This is a safety issue but the general motors will not recall this darn problem. Both I and my wife been fighting with gm but not response back to us. But I will turn this problem to nhsta. Some one needs to get this problem taken care of.
Related Chevrolet Malibu info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Bangor ME
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Dayton OH
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Allentown PA
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fort Collins CO
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Murfreesboro TN
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Lynchburg VA
- Used Chevrolet HHR Sarasota FL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Oklahoma City OK
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Naperville IL
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Mckinney TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015 Greensboro NC
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2016 Pompano Beach FL
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015 Norfolk VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon