2020 Kia Cadenza Review

You'd be forgiven if you forgot the Kia Cadenza — Kia's full-size sedan — exists. Among premium vehicles, sedans have been losing ground against SUVs and, let's face it, Kia isn't a name synonymous with luxury. The automaker's hoping the 2020 Kia Cadenza changes that perception with fresh styling and new features. Along with a minor exterior face-lift, the 2020 Cadenza has an updated interior with a standard 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a redesigned instrument panel, and more intuitive placement of audio and climate controls. Kia says it has also improved the adaptive cruise control system and added automatic emergency braking functionality to the rear cross-traffic alert system. The Cadenza's stiffest competition comes from the Toyota Avalon. The big Toyota offers a smoother, more powerful V6 engine as well as more refined ride and handling over a variety of roads. But Kia counters with excellent warranty coverage and less controversial styling, both of which are attractive attributes to the traditional sedan buyer.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.5 / 10

The Kia Cadenza provides near-luxury cabin materials, the latest technology features and an emphasis on passenger comfort. It's not terribly exciting, but the Cadenza's spacious interior and all-around competence make it easy to live with day to day. A long warranty gives extra peace of mind for long-term ownership.

How does it drive? 7.5

Acceleration from a stop is pretty gradual. Passing maneuvers require a heavy foot since the transmission is reluctant to downshift and takes a moment even at full throttle. In Edmunds testing, we recorded a 0-60 mph sprint time of 6.8 seconds, which is a few ticks slower than average for the class.



The braking performance is a little better. Our Cadenza Limited test car came to a stop from 60 mph in 115 feet, shorter than average for a large sedan. Around turns, you'll feel a lot of body lean. There's very little sport in this car's DNA. Midcorner bumps, however, don't affect the Cadenza at all.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The Cadenza is a comfort-focused big sedan. But it has a less refined ride quality than some rivals, and the front seats aren't great for road trips since they lack adequate thigh support. The climate control system, though, is strong and has a variety of temperature control functions.



The cabin is quiet enough that you never need to raise your voice to talk. Wind and tire noise is noticeable but not overpowering, and you will hear the engine's unimpressive groan at low speeds. Vibration at idle is nonexistent to the point that you might think there's an engine stop-start system.

How’s the interior? 8.0

There's plenty of room for front and rear passengers. Wide doors, a tall door opening, narrow door sills and unobtrusive seat bolsters make it easy to get in and out of the front seats. A gently sloping roofline makes for similarly easy entry and exit for the back row.



The Cadenza's big windows promote excellent visibility to the front and sides. The thick rear roof pillars block your view out back somewhat, but the wide rear window compensates enough that it's pretty easy to see out of the back.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The Cadenza offers the latest tech features, including adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree parking camera, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. We also like the optional 12-speaker Harman Kardon system. It sounds awesome, with a wide volume range and a surround-sound effect that makes instruments and voices sound closer to the listener.



The adaptive cruise control keeps your set speed well. Unfortunately, it's slow to reapply acceleration if the car in front of you has turned or changed lanes. Lane departure warning is too sensitive and triggers alarms with little provocation.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The cargo load floor is large and mostly flat. The cargo area measures 16 cubic feet, which is a little underwhelming for a big sedan. There is a pass-through, but the rear seats don't fold. Front-seat occupants get a cubby beneath the center stack and a bin under the armrest to store small items. There's not much in the rear aside from the seatback map pockets. There are four typical-size cupholders split between the front and rear, plus a small bottle holder in each door.

How economical is it? 7.5

EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway) for the Cadenza. This is a couple mpg below what you'll get from a Toyota Avalon. We confirmed the EPA's estimates with our test Cadenza, which averaged 26.6 mpg on our 115-mile highway-heavy test route.

Is it a good value? 8.0

Kia boasts an exceptional warranty, and the Cadenza surpasses its all non-luxury rivals in interior materials. Quilted seat bolsters are an unexpected touch in this class, and thoughtful touches such as a padded driver's knee rest are appreciated. But we're not convinced that the Cadenza is well-rounded enough to justify its cost.

Wildcard 6.0

The Cadenza is a quietly competent large sedan that generates few complaints and inspires even less enthusiasm. It's fine in most regards, but that's about it. Joining the Witness Protection Program and need something to disappear in? The Cadenza is your car.

Which Cadenza does Edmunds recommend?

We'd put our money on the top-of-the-line Limited. We think the upgraded Harman Kardon audio system, ventilated seats and surround-view camera system add a hefty dose of luxury and are worth the extra money.

Kia Cadenza models

For 2020, the Kia Cadenza is offered in only two trim levels: Technology and Limited. Both are powered by a 3.3-liter V6 engine (290 horsepower, 253 lb-ft) mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. All Cadenzas are front-wheel-drive. Highlight features include: