2020 Kia Cadenza
What’s new
- Base-level Premium trim has been discontinued
- Exterior and interior styling refresh
- New or updated technology and safety features
- Part of the second Cadenza generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Well equipped for the price
- Abundant legroom allows passengers to stretch out
- Generous warranty coverage
- Lots of available advanced safety features
- Headroom, especially with a sunroof, is a bit tight for tall occupants
- The ride isn't as composed as that of segment leaders
- Smaller trunk than rivals and rear seats don't fold down
- From acceleration to handling, the Cadenza isn't much fun to drive
2020 Kia Cadenza Review
You'd be forgiven if you forgot the Kia Cadenza — Kia's full-size sedan — exists. Among premium vehicles, sedans have been losing ground against SUVs and, let's face it, Kia isn't a name synonymous with luxury. The automaker's hoping the 2020 Kia Cadenza changes that perception with fresh styling and new features.
Along with a minor exterior face-lift, the 2020 Cadenza has an updated interior with a standard 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a redesigned instrument panel, and more intuitive placement of audio and climate controls. Kia says it has also improved the adaptive cruise control system and added automatic emergency braking functionality to the rear cross-traffic alert system.
The Cadenza's stiffest competition comes from the Toyota Avalon. The big Toyota offers a smoother, more powerful V6 engine as well as more refined ride and handling over a variety of roads. But Kia counters with excellent warranty coverage and less controversial styling, both of which are attractive attributes to the traditional sedan buyer.
Our verdict7.5 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The braking performance is a little better. Our Cadenza Limited test car came to a stop from 60 mph in 115 feet, shorter than average for a large sedan. Around turns, you'll feel a lot of body lean. There's very little sport in this car's DNA. Midcorner bumps, however, don't affect the Cadenza at all.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The cabin is quiet enough that you never need to raise your voice to talk. Wind and tire noise is noticeable but not overpowering, and you will hear the engine's unimpressive groan at low speeds. Vibration at idle is nonexistent to the point that you might think there's an engine stop-start system.
How’s the interior?8.0
The Cadenza's big windows promote excellent visibility to the front and sides. The thick rear roof pillars block your view out back somewhat, but the wide rear window compensates enough that it's pretty easy to see out of the back.
How’s the tech?7.5
The adaptive cruise control keeps your set speed well. Unfortunately, it's slow to reapply acceleration if the car in front of you has turned or changed lanes. Lane departure warning is too sensitive and triggers alarms with little provocation.
How’s the storage?7.5
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard6.0
Which Cadenza does Edmunds recommend?
Kia Cadenza models
For 2020, the Kia Cadenza is offered in only two trim levels: Technology and Limited. Both are powered by a 3.3-liter V6 engine (290 horsepower, 253 lb-ft) mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. All Cadenzas are front-wheel-drive. Highlight features include:
Technology
Comes well equipped with:
- 18-inch wheels
- LED headlights
- Panoramic sunroof
- Leather seating
- Power-adjustable front seats
- Heated front seats
- 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Wireless smartphone charging
- Keyless entry with push-button start
The Cadenza also comes with these safety features:
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
- Rear automatic braking (brakes if sensors detect an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)
- Automatic emergency braking (warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
Limited
Includes additional features, such as:
- 19-inch wheels
- Heated windshield wipers
- Power-adjustable steering wheel
- Upgraded leather seating surfaces
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated outboard rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
- 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Cadenza and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
Features & Specs
|Technology 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$37,850
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$43,550
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Cadenza safety features:
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Automatically applies the brakes if a front collision with a vehicle or a pedestrian is deemed imminent.
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Detects whether a vehicle is in the left- or right-side blind spot and sounds an alert if the turn signal is engaged in that direction.
- Parking Distance Warning-Reverse
- Sounds an alert as the Cadenza approaches an object while reversing.
Kia Cadenza vs. the competition
Kia Cadenza vs. Toyota Avalon
With a comfortable and quiet cabin and a wealth of standard safety features, the Avalon leads our large sedan rankings. The big Toyota's V6 engine is a marvel of smooth, powerful propulsion, and unlike the Cadenza, the Avalon does all right for itself down a twisty road. The Kia counters with a bigger infotainment screen and more standard features.
Kia Cadenza vs. Nissan Maxima
If you remember the Maxima as a four-door sports car, you should probably reacquaint yourself with Nissan's venerable sedan. Even though the Maxima still offers decent handling, it's now better at comfortable commuting than anything else. The less-than-spacious rear seat is a letdown in a car this size, as is the smaller-than-average trunk.
Kia Cadenza vs. Volkswagen Arteon
If you'd like a little more style than the Cadenza without sacrificing interior space or cargo capacity, Volkswagen's Arteon is definitely worth a look. With an impressive array of tech and luxury features, the Arteon has a fairly sophisticated interior. But its elevated road noise and use of some low-budget interior plastic spoil the near-luxury experience.
FAQ
Is the Kia Cadenza a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Kia Cadenza?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Kia Cadenza:
Is the Kia Cadenza reliable?
Is the 2020 Kia Cadenza a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Cadenza?
The least-expensive 2020 Kia Cadenza is the 2020 Kia Cadenza Technology 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,850.
Other versions include:
- Technology 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,850
- Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,550
What are the different models of Kia Cadenza?
More about the 2020 Kia Cadenza
2020 Kia Cadenza Overview
The 2020 Kia Cadenza is offered in the following submodels: Cadenza Sedan. Available styles include Technology 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Kia Cadenza?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Kia Cadenza and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Cadenza.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Kia Cadenza and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Cadenza featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
