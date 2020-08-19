  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10

2020 Kia Cadenza

#3 Large sedan

What’s new

  • Base-level Premium trim has been discontinued
  • Exterior and interior styling refresh
  • New or updated technology and safety features
  • Part of the second Cadenza generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Well equipped for the price
  • Abundant legroom allows passengers to stretch out
  • Generous warranty coverage
  • Lots of available advanced safety features
  • Headroom, especially with a sunroof, is a bit tight for tall occupants
  • The ride isn't as composed as that of segment leaders
  • Smaller trunk than rivals and rear seats don't fold down
  • From acceleration to handling, the Cadenza isn't much fun to drive
Kia Cadenza for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$37,850
2020 Kia Cadenza pricing

2020 Kia Cadenza Review

You'd be forgiven if you forgot the Kia Cadenza — Kia's full-size sedan — exists. Among premium vehicles, sedans have been losing ground against SUVs and, let's face it, Kia isn't a name synonymous with luxury. The automaker's hoping the 2020 Kia Cadenza changes that perception with fresh styling and new features.

Along with a minor exterior face-lift, the 2020 Cadenza has an updated interior with a standard 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a redesigned instrument panel, and more intuitive placement of audio and climate controls. Kia says it has also improved the adaptive cruise control system and added automatic emergency braking functionality to the rear cross-traffic alert system.

The Cadenza's stiffest competition comes from the Toyota Avalon. The big Toyota offers a smoother, more powerful V6 engine as well as more refined ride and handling over a variety of roads. But Kia counters with excellent warranty coverage and less controversial styling, both of which are attractive attributes to the traditional sedan buyer.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.5 / 10
The Kia Cadenza provides near-luxury cabin materials, the latest technology features and an emphasis on passenger comfort. It's not terribly exciting, but the Cadenza's spacious interior and all-around competence make it easy to live with day to day. A long warranty gives extra peace of mind for long-term ownership.

How does it drive?

7.5
Acceleration from a stop is pretty gradual. Passing maneuvers require a heavy foot since the transmission is reluctant to downshift and takes a moment even at full throttle. In Edmunds testing, we recorded a 0-60 mph sprint time of 6.8 seconds, which is a few ticks slower than average for the class.

The braking performance is a little better. Our Cadenza Limited test car came to a stop from 60 mph in 115 feet, shorter than average for a large sedan. Around turns, you'll feel a lot of body lean. There's very little sport in this car's DNA. Midcorner bumps, however, don't affect the Cadenza at all.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
The Cadenza is a comfort-focused big sedan. But it has a less refined ride quality than some rivals, and the front seats aren't great for road trips since they lack adequate thigh support. The climate control system, though, is strong and has a variety of temperature control functions.

The cabin is quiet enough that you never need to raise your voice to talk. Wind and tire noise is noticeable but not overpowering, and you will hear the engine's unimpressive groan at low speeds. Vibration at idle is nonexistent to the point that you might think there's an engine stop-start system.

How’s the interior?

8.0
There's plenty of room for front and rear passengers. Wide doors, a tall door opening, narrow door sills and unobtrusive seat bolsters make it easy to get in and out of the front seats. A gently sloping roofline makes for similarly easy entry and exit for the back row.

The Cadenza's big windows promote excellent visibility to the front and sides. The thick rear roof pillars block your view out back somewhat, but the wide rear window compensates enough that it's pretty easy to see out of the back.

How’s the tech?

7.5
The Cadenza offers the latest tech features, including adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree parking camera, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. We also like the optional 12-speaker Harman Kardon system. It sounds awesome, with a wide volume range and a surround-sound effect that makes instruments and voices sound closer to the listener.

The adaptive cruise control keeps your set speed well. Unfortunately, it's slow to reapply acceleration if the car in front of you has turned or changed lanes. Lane departure warning is too sensitive and triggers alarms with little provocation.

How’s the storage?

7.5
The cargo load floor is large and mostly flat. The cargo area measures 16 cubic feet, which is a little underwhelming for a big sedan. There is a pass-through, but the rear seats don't fold. Front-seat occupants get a cubby beneath the center stack and a bin under the armrest to store small items. There's not much in the rear aside from the seatback map pockets. There are four typical-size cupholders split between the front and rear, plus a small bottle holder in each door.

How economical is it?

7.5
EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway) for the Cadenza. This is a couple mpg below what you'll get from a Toyota Avalon. We confirmed the EPA's estimates with our test Cadenza, which averaged 26.6 mpg on our 115-mile highway-heavy test route.

Is it a good value?

8.0
Kia boasts an exceptional warranty, and the Cadenza surpasses its all non-luxury rivals in interior materials. Quilted seat bolsters are an unexpected touch in this class, and thoughtful touches such as a padded driver's knee rest are appreciated. But we're not convinced that the Cadenza is well-rounded enough to justify its cost.

Wildcard

6.0
The Cadenza is a quietly competent large sedan that generates few complaints and inspires even less enthusiasm. It's fine in most regards, but that's about it. Joining the Witness Protection Program and need something to disappear in? The Cadenza is your car.

Which Cadenza does Edmunds recommend?

We'd put our money on the top-of-the-line Limited. We think the upgraded Harman Kardon audio system, ventilated seats and surround-view camera system add a hefty dose of luxury and are worth the extra money.

Kia Cadenza models

For 2020, the Kia Cadenza is offered in only two trim levels: Technology and Limited. Both are powered by a 3.3-liter V6 engine (290 horsepower, 253 lb-ft) mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. All Cadenzas are front-wheel-drive. Highlight features include:

Technology
Comes well equipped with:

  • 18-inch wheels
  • LED headlights
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Leather seating
  • Power-adjustable front seats
  • Heated front seats
  • 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
  • Wireless smartphone charging
  • Keyless entry with push-button start

The Cadenza also comes with these safety features:

  • Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
  • Rear automatic braking (brakes if sensors detect an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)
  • Automatic emergency braking (warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time)
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Rear automatic braking (brakes if sensors detect an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)

Limited
Includes additional features, such as:

  • 19-inch wheels
  • Heated windshield wipers
  • Power-adjustable steering wheel
  • Upgraded leather seating surfaces
  • Driver-seat memory settings
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Heated outboard rear seats
  • Heated steering wheel
  • 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
  • 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Cadenza and its surroundings for tight parking situations)

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Kia Cadenza.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Technology 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Technology 4dr Sedan
    3.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$37,850
    MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    Limited 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Limited 4dr Sedan
    3.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$43,550
    MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Kia Cadenza features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Cadenza safety features:

    Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
    Automatically applies the brakes if a front collision with a vehicle or a pedestrian is deemed imminent.
    Blind-Spot Collision Warning
    Detects whether a vehicle is in the left- or right-side blind spot and sounds an alert if the turn signal is engaged in that direction.
    Parking Distance Warning-Reverse
    Sounds an alert as the Cadenza approaches an object while reversing.

    Kia Cadenza vs. the competition

    Kia Cadenza vs. Toyota Avalon

    With a comfortable and quiet cabin and a wealth of standard safety features, the Avalon leads our large sedan rankings. The big Toyota's V6 engine is a marvel of smooth, powerful propulsion, and unlike the Cadenza, the Avalon does all right for itself down a twisty road. The Kia counters with a bigger infotainment screen and more standard features.

    Compare Kia Cadenza & Toyota Avalon features

    Kia Cadenza vs. Nissan Maxima

    If you remember the Maxima as a four-door sports car, you should probably reacquaint yourself with Nissan's venerable sedan. Even though the Maxima still offers decent handling, it's now better at comfortable commuting than anything else. The less-than-spacious rear seat is a letdown in a car this size, as is the smaller-than-average trunk.

    Compare Kia Cadenza & Nissan Maxima features

    Kia Cadenza vs. Volkswagen Arteon

    If you'd like a little more style than the Cadenza without sacrificing interior space or cargo capacity, Volkswagen's Arteon is definitely worth a look. With an impressive array of tech and luxury features, the Arteon has a fairly sophisticated interior. But its elevated road noise and use of some low-budget interior plastic spoil the near-luxury experience.

    Compare Kia Cadenza & Volkswagen Arteon features

    • Base-level Premium trim has been discontinued
    Check out Kia lease specials

