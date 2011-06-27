  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet 4dr Sedan w/1FL (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,106$11,672$13,272
Clean$9,697$11,206$12,721
Average$8,878$10,275$11,618
Rough$8,059$9,343$10,515
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Impala LS 4dr Sedan w/1LS (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,616$12,394$14,205
Clean$10,186$11,900$13,615
Average$9,326$10,910$12,435
Rough$8,465$9,921$11,254
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet 4dr Sedan w/2FL (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,349$16,362$18,430
Clean$13,768$15,709$17,664
Average$12,605$14,403$16,132
Rough$11,442$13,097$14,601
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan w/3LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,296$15,713$17,200
Clean$13,717$15,086$16,485
Average$12,558$13,832$15,056
Rough$11,400$12,578$13,627
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Impala LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,448$15,419$17,437
Clean$12,904$14,804$16,712
Average$11,814$13,573$15,263
Rough$10,724$12,342$13,814
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,994$13,890$15,825
Clean$11,508$13,336$15,167
Average$10,536$12,227$13,852
Rough$9,564$11,119$12,537
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,594$13,397$15,239
Clean$11,124$12,863$14,606
Average$10,184$11,793$13,339
Rough$9,245$10,724$12,073
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Impala LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,872$14,902$16,974
Clean$12,350$14,307$16,269
Average$11,307$13,118$14,858
Rough$10,264$11,929$13,448
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Chevrolet Impala on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,186 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,900 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Impala is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,186 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,900 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,186 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,900 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Chevrolet Impala. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Chevrolet Impala and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Chevrolet Impala ranges from $8,465 to $14,205, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Chevrolet Impala is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.