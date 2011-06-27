Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet 4dr Sedan w/1FL (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,106
|$11,672
|$13,272
|Clean
|$9,697
|$11,206
|$12,721
|Average
|$8,878
|$10,275
|$11,618
|Rough
|$8,059
|$9,343
|$10,515
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Impala LS 4dr Sedan w/1LS (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,616
|$12,394
|$14,205
|Clean
|$10,186
|$11,900
|$13,615
|Average
|$9,326
|$10,910
|$12,435
|Rough
|$8,465
|$9,921
|$11,254
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet 4dr Sedan w/2FL (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,349
|$16,362
|$18,430
|Clean
|$13,768
|$15,709
|$17,664
|Average
|$12,605
|$14,403
|$16,132
|Rough
|$11,442
|$13,097
|$14,601
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan w/3LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,296
|$15,713
|$17,200
|Clean
|$13,717
|$15,086
|$16,485
|Average
|$12,558
|$13,832
|$15,056
|Rough
|$11,400
|$12,578
|$13,627
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Impala LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,448
|$15,419
|$17,437
|Clean
|$12,904
|$14,804
|$16,712
|Average
|$11,814
|$13,573
|$15,263
|Rough
|$10,724
|$12,342
|$13,814
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,994
|$13,890
|$15,825
|Clean
|$11,508
|$13,336
|$15,167
|Average
|$10,536
|$12,227
|$13,852
|Rough
|$9,564
|$11,119
|$12,537
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,594
|$13,397
|$15,239
|Clean
|$11,124
|$12,863
|$14,606
|Average
|$10,184
|$11,793
|$13,339
|Rough
|$9,245
|$10,724
|$12,073
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Impala LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,872
|$14,902
|$16,974
|Clean
|$12,350
|$14,307
|$16,269
|Average
|$11,307
|$13,118
|$14,858
|Rough
|$10,264
|$11,929
|$13,448