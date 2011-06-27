  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Impala
  4. Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala LS Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Impala
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,060
See Impala Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,060
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,060
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/573.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,060
Torque187 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,060
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,060
LS Convenience Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,060
100 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,060
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,060
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,060
Trunk Organizeryes
Cargo Netyes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Pedal Cover Setyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,060
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,060
premium clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room45.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,060
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,060
Chrome Mirror Capsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Body-Color Surround Grilleyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,060
Length201.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume123.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,060
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Silver Topaz Metallic
  • Black
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/ Dark Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,060
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,060
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,060
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Impala Inventory

Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles