Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Consumer Reviews

Raoul Watson , 09/15/2015 LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

As a retired Federal Officer I have been driving the “police version” of the Impala pretty much all my career. Forget everything you have known about the Impala –the 2015 Chevy Impala is a totally different animal (no pun intended) than the previous Impalas. I bought the 2LTZ loaded model and had no regrets. The LT model I suppose will give me a slightly better mileage by buying the 2.5 liter 4 cylinder 196 horse power LT model but to be honest, the advantages is not sufficient for me to downgrade the 3.6 liter V6 305 horse power 2LTZ. 1. Performance: My 3.6 liter V6 305 horse power engine is much more than impressive. Just a little push on the gas and it goes from zero to sixty in about 7 seconds. The handling is nimble and almost sporty. Although not proven, I have a belief that the steering assist gets reduced at higher speed since I can almost feel the road in tight mountain road turns. Since this is a new car for me I cannot say this with great certainty but I have a belief that the shifting is a little late which made me feel a little uneasy. It is possible that due to weight, that this car must rev through some high RPM before it can propel this heavy car. This somehow gives a little gruff edge and when I connected an OBD 2 engine sensor, the RPM over rotation alarm always sounds when I do a “jack rabbit” start. 2. Safety: The 2LTZ is loaded with the safety features found only in luxury cars. ABS, traction, and stability control comes standard. While included in the 2LTZ trim, the advanced safety package can be had for around $900. It includes adaptive cruise control; forward collision warning; lane departure warning; blind spot warning (on the side mirrors); and rear cross-traffic alert making it the most complete crash avoidance system you can get. With the addition of daylight running light of beautiful LEDs, all these safety features will give you a handsome insurance discount. My insurance went down by $300 from my previous vehicle (Hyundai Elantra Touring wagon) which is surprising considering the more expensive price of the Impala. While some safety features may trigger false alarm which resulted in you wanting to turn it off, I strongly suggest you don’t. The lane departure warning for example, will train you to signal before departing your lane –it promotes good safety habit and it can save your life the day you nod off while driving. You’ll get used to the now and then false alarm when you drift or approach the car in the front with too high speed and you’ll be thankful the day you need it. See “Technology” below for additional safety features. 3. Ergonomics: The human interface of the controls of this car is highly logical. You can operate almost every control from the steering wheel and the voice recognition is a nice addition. The touch screen center screen is just awesome. rear window visibility is a little small and inside storage is limited. 4. Comfort: The big front seats are roomy and plush. It can have seat ventilation/AC and seat warmer, heated steering wheel, and heated side mirrors. The automatic dual-zone system performed well. The seats are supportive beneath and comfortable on long trips. The seats also have plenty of adjustments, including generous fore-aft range and adjustable lumbar / lower-back support. Full power adjustments for both front seats are standard on the LTZ. Two adults will be very comfortable in the rear seats. I was able to cross my leg comfortably in the rear seat. There's plenty of knee, foot, and head room. Three adults will fit side by side, but the center seat is hard and a very pronounced center tunnel consumes leg and foot room from the person in the middle. The rear trunk is extremely spacious. All my previous cars have been of the station wagon type of body since I have always been the interstate mover for my three children college moves. I was shocked to see the trunk size. Imagine my surprise when I found out the rear seats can be folded forward to a flat position allowing me to stick in a mattress in the trunk. 5. Technology: This car is loaded with technology too much to list. In addition to all the safety technology features listed above, the car comes with the Onstar system and Xirius radio for free trial. Once you use these, you probably would like to keep the convenience. Did you know that this car can have its own phone and phone number (and also a 4G WiFi?) It provides access through satellite which means it can give you phone and internet access in mountains and areas outside the range of cell tower –which can be a life saver. The 2015 Impala is definitely a new contender in the sedan that can outscore luxury sedans. The ride is comfortable, the noise level is low, the cabin is spacious and the handling is responsive. While the LTZ model is by far not the most fuel economical model, the average 22 mpg overall which my electronic display provided, is still impressive for such a strong engine.