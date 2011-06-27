Used 2007 Chevrolet Express Consumer Reviews

My Chevy Passenger Van Eric , 04/30/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought the van slightly used instead of 2008 Dodge Sprinter. The price difference(I saved over $25000) can pay for years of fuel, plus I will support an American-made product. Myself and the family are very happy with the van! The fuel economy is better then I expected (approx. 16.5 MPG on higway). The only minus would be the quality and the fit of plastic trim inside the vehicle. Report Abuse

Best of the full size vans Gary , 01/25/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought the Chevy van because we wanted a vehicle that could sit 11-12 people, the Dodge Sprinter cost twice as much and doesn't have the towing power. We rented several vans for diferent long distance trips and compared. We have two other vehicles that are Ford and are very happy with them but the Ford Van fell short against the Chevy for handling and safety. The Chevy has way way less top heavy sway. Ford hasn't updated there van for a while, the chevy rides soo much better and seems to have more interior room. Over-all we liked the Chevy better and decided to buy one. It also has a lot more room behind the rear bench for luggage. We average 12.3 MPG with the 6.0 ltr but can tow anything

I can't get this thing to die! Ronnie Bruzer , 02/27/2018 LS 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this van slightly used for my family of 9. That means that we are tough on a vehicle. Between Hockey practice, Basketball games, park runs and anything else that comes up, we pretty much live in this thing. We now have 413k miles on her. The engine and powertrain have been flawless. The only things that I have had to replace other than tires, oil and windshield wipers are shocks, brake pads, and a brake booster. The downfall is pretty much everything else. Because we have the classic chevy white, the paint pretty much quit one day and fell off on most of the van. It doesn't seem to rust, but it leaves you looking homeless. We are tough on an interior too. Because we have so much seat time, the seats have not been the best. The good news is that there is plenty of room for 6 car seats with extra space in between. Would I buy this van again? ABSOLUTELY! What would I change if I had the chance? I would get a paint color that doesn't fall off (If you can find one that isn't white. Good luck.) Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Bet on Red. Gridiron Goon , 04/10/2018 LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great vehicle. Huge in size and visibility. The Vortec V8 is very powerful and dependable. I previously owned a Chevy Astro with the Vortec V6 and it was also very reliable. I bought the base model but still had power windows and locks, cruise control and CD player. I bought it on Ebay from an owner in Las Vegas. I flew from Atlanta and bought it then drove it home. 2,150 miles!! Drove like a Cadillac. This is not an economical vehicle if you are considering one. However, it got about 15.5 mpg and I averaged 75 mph for 80% of the trip. I get lots of compliments on this van and the cargo space is enormous, especially when you remove the 2 bench seats. I am very pleased with this truck (van). Chevrolet got this one right. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability