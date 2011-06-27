Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,144
|$4,981
|$6,035
|Clean
|$2,976
|$4,713
|$5,692
|Average
|$2,640
|$4,177
|$5,005
|Rough
|$2,304
|$3,641
|$4,319
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,484
|$4,923
|$5,760
|Clean
|$3,298
|$4,658
|$5,432
|Average
|$2,925
|$4,128
|$4,777
|Rough
|$2,553
|$3,599
|$4,121
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 Fleet 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,638
|$4,880
|$5,608
|Clean
|$3,444
|$4,618
|$5,289
|Average
|$3,055
|$4,093
|$4,651
|Rough
|$2,667
|$3,567
|$4,013
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,688
|$5,841
|$7,077
|Clean
|$3,491
|$5,527
|$6,674
|Average
|$3,097
|$4,898
|$5,869
|Rough
|$2,703
|$4,270
|$5,064
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,543
|$6,548
|$7,709
|Clean
|$4,300
|$6,196
|$7,271
|Average
|$3,815
|$5,491
|$6,394
|Rough
|$3,330
|$4,787
|$5,517