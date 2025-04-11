Tesla Model Y vs. Equinox EV vs. Ioniq 5 vs. Prologue: Which Electric SUV Is Best?

Bad: Screen dependence

The return of the turn-signal stalk that disappeared in the Cybertruck and Model 3 is a mea culpa from Tesla and an acknowledgment that less isn't always more. But this alone can't save a control scheme that feels convoluted and less intuitive than the setups in traditional vehicles. The Model Y's saving grace is that its screen is super responsive and the menu structure is easy to navigate, but having to dive into a screen to do things like change the fan direction and open the glovebox will continually frustrate us. Whether for aesthetic or cost-cutting reasons, the lack of physical controls makes life harder and not better in the Tesla.

Why you'd buy it: Supercharging and a lack of compromises

The Tesla Supercharger network may not be the advantage it once was, since each of the other vehicles in this comparison will have access to it by this summer and the Ioniq 5 has a NACS charging port. But on-the-go charging is still best in the Model Y because only about two-thirds of the network is being opened up to all automakers, leaving a third of the stations for Teslas only.

Additionally, there isn't really anything to knock the Model Y for anymore besides its screen reliance and troublesome lower LATCH anchors for child safety seats. Everything is better after the update, from the interior materials to the audio system, and it's even got slightly more range and better performance numbers. With its rough edges gone, the Tesla is more well rounded than ever before.

Overall Edmunds Rating: 8.4