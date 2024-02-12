- The Equinox EV's cheapest 1LT trim costs $34,995 but won't be here until later in 2024.
- Chevy says it'll announce pricing for all-wheel-drive trims later.
- Front-wheel-drive Equinox EVs will do 319 miles on a charge, and AWD models will hit 285 miles.
The Chevy Equinox EV Will Cost $43,295 If You Want One Now-ish
The Equinox EV is cheap, or at least it will be when the cheapest version arrives later this year
General Motors announced pricing for much of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV lineup today, reaffirming that the entry-level 1LT will start at an MSRP of $34,995, including a $1,395 destination charge. Eventually. Chevy says the 1LT won't be available until “later in 2024," so when the Equinox EV launches, the $43,295 2LT trim will serve as the starting point. From there, the Equinox lineup continues with the 2RS trim, priced at $44,795. The Equinox’s top two trims, the 3LT and 3RS, are priced at $45,295 and $46,795, respectively.
Chevy is only providing pricing for front-drive models at this time, though the automaker did say it will have all-wheel-drive options this "calendar year.” GM also announced EPA-certified range estimates for both versions. The front-drive Equinox will go 319 miles on a charge, whereas all-wheel-drive models will hit an estimated 285 miles on a charge. It’s also worth noting that the Equinox EV is eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit. Chevy points out that, so long as a buyer qualifies, the credit can bring the 1LT trim’s starting price down to as little as $27,495. With tax credit eligibility, the available 2LT trim’s price falls to $35,795.
Edmunds says
The Equinox EV’s solid EPA range figures and attractive pricing are enticing. We’re curious to see just how much the optional AWD system adds to the overall price and if our Edmunds EV Range Test yields significantly different results than the above EPA figures.