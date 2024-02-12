The Chevy Equinox EV Will Cost $43,295 If You Want One Now-ish

General Motors announced pricing for much of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV lineup today, reaffirming that the entry-level 1LT will start at an MSRP of $34,995, including a $1,395 destination charge. Eventually. Chevy says the 1LT won't be available until “later in 2024," so when the Equinox EV launches, the $43,295 2LT trim will serve as the starting point. From there, the Equinox lineup continues with the 2RS trim, priced at $44,795. The Equinox’s top two trims, the 3LT and 3RS, are priced at $45,295 and $46,795, respectively.

Chevy is only providing pricing for front-drive models at this time, though the automaker did say it will have all-wheel-drive options this "calendar year.” GM also announced EPA-certified range estimates for both versions. The front-drive Equinox will go 319 miles on a charge, whereas all-wheel-drive models will hit an estimated 285 miles on a charge. It’s also worth noting that the Equinox EV is eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit. Chevy points out that, so long as a buyer qualifies, the credit can bring the 1LT trim’s starting price down to as little as $27,495. With tax credit eligibility, the available 2LT trim’s price falls to $35,795.