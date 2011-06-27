Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV Consumer Reviews

A Great Luxury SUV KMGHMG , 08/14/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I couldn't be more pleased with my 2007 Escalade ESV. I can't believe all the negative reviews. I have to think they're not all legit. It's very quiet, the ride is great, the interior and exterior are beautiful, it's solidly built, and it's very safe. We were just rear-ended by an F150 and all we had was a scratch on the rear bumper the size of my thumb. The F150 had $3,000+ damage. We took a 3,500 mile road trip this summer from TX to the Rockies, and I assure you there is no finer road-trip machine. 17 mpg hwy. We've had one minor problem, which was a seal on the transfer case (under $100), and it has been back to the dealer for repair ONCE since new. This is 100% fact. Report Abuse

Very Happy Torque , 12/06/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful After coming out of a '03 Navigator I believe Caddy stepped up to the plate. I test drove the '07 Naviagator and Expedition. The Escalade ESV is a superior vehicle. 103hp is considerable. The exterior styling is very well executed.

Escalade ESV Defies its Size! Anthony , 09/04/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This truck is truly amazing and rides and handles as though it is substantially smaller. The perfomrance is fantastic and the fit and finish are top notch. I have the White Diamond with the Ebony interior. When comparing this truck to the European and Asian large SUV's the ESV wins on space and comfort. Besides, the rumble of the V8 engine sounds like my '71 Vette. The NAV system and the entertainment system are great along with the rear camera. Air conditioned seats are a feature I thought I never needed and now wonder on those hot summer days how we did without. Its gas mileage isnt to bad for its size. Remember it weighs close to 3 tons so 14 mpg's ain't too shabby. I have gotten over 17 on the highway.

Update jhilbrant , 03/17/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Its been about 20 months since we purchased her used with 2800 miles. Bose stereo died this week and the dealer says that it isnt covered under warranty. The plastic trim around the windows has bubbled and the driver seat leather is wearing out. Bought new tires with only 30K on the original Bridgestones. Lousy mileage around town, but she is built for the freeway. Love her on the open road. Still not worth the price new they are asking. So look for low mile used with a warranty. And also an independent repair facility that can work with the warranty. The dealers just dont get it, the quality of American autos are crap. Wish that the paint was as high quality as we have on our Lexus