Consumer Rating
(8)
2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Head-turning design
  • athletic handling
  • elegant cabin
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Harsh ride with sport suspension
  • poor rear visibility
  • limited headroom with sunroof
  • stiff seats
  • small trunk.
List Price Range
$13,200 - $17,797
Used CTS Coupe for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Evocative styling defines the 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe, but that's not enough to overcome numerous drawbacks.

Vehicle overview

The 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe grabs your attention like few cars can. It's muscular, edgy, aggressive and in your face. Yet there's still refined sophistication thanks to its chrome trim, classy interior and unmistakable Cadillac design cues. Now, this is usually where we'd say, "It's more than just a pretty face." But the truth is, the CTS Coupe suffers for its good looks. There are significant functional trade-offs even compared to other luxury coupes, and the CTS's performance isn't as lively as you'd think.

While the Coupe's cabin design is a dead ringer for the attractive and well-built one found in the CTS Sedan (reviewed separately), actual interior room is notably less. Of course, coupes are expected to be less spacious than their four-door comrades, but the CTS Coupe doesn't even meet these lowered expectations. Front headroom is limited and becomes downright cramped when you opt for the sunroof. Rear passengers are always cramped, and worse, they're under the rear glass and thus subjected to the sun. Rear visibility is also notably poor, while the trunk is severely compromised by large hinges that'll crush just about anything placed beneath them.

Unfortunately the CTS Coupe's styling isn't really backed up by better performance. Its handling is athletic, but its ample size and weight make it seem far more cumbersome than its main competitors. Its 318-horsepower V6 is more powerful for 2012 and certainly wouldn't be described as slow, but its acceleration is actually on par with the 211-hp turbo-4 found in the Audi A5. An Infiniti G37 or BMW 335i are more than a second quicker from zero to 60 mph and feel it. If you really want power, you have to step up to the more expensive CTS-V high-performance model.

So, the 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe is essentially just a pretty face. While there's inherent appeal in this, we'd strongly suggest looking at one of the aforementioned competitors, along with the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe or even the revised Dodge Challenger SRT8, as they represent less compromised choices for a sport luxury coupe.

2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe models

The 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe seats four people and is available in base, Performance and Premium trim levels. The high-performance CTS-V Coupe is addressed in a separate review, as are the CTS sedan and wagon models.

The base CTS Coupe comes standard with 18-inch wheels, a limited-slip differential, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way power front seats, a split-folding rear seat, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, OnStar, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player and satellite radio.

The CTS Coupe Performance trim adds foglamps, adaptive xenon headlamps, a blind-spot warning system, a rearview camera, remote ignition, additional sound insulation, driver seat memory functions, heated front seats, front seat lumbar adjustment, leather upholstery and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD/DVD player, digital music storage and an iPod/USB audio interface. The Luxury Level One package adds automatic wipers, interior accent lighting and a security system. The Luxury Level Two package includes Level One equipment, plus heated and ventilated front seats and automatic cabin filtration. A heated power-adjustable steering wheel can be added to this package. Also optional is a navigation system, which includes a pop-up touchscreen interface and real-time traffic and weather.

The CTS Coupe Premium includes all of the above equipment and when equipped with rear-wheel drive is eligible for the optional CTS Touring package. This adds Recaro sport seats, faux suede trim for the steering wheel and shift lever, alloy pedals and the 19-inch Summer Tire Performance package (available by itself on both the Performance and Premium trims with rear-wheel drive) that includes 19-inch wheels, summer tires, a sportier tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, a performance cooling system, a different grille and steering wheel paddle shifters.

Optional on all but the base trim is a tilt-only sunroof.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Cadillac CTS gets an additional 12 horsepower, along with a slightly revised grille, active front head restraints, standard Bluetooth, an optional blind-spot warning system and an optional heated steering wheel.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 318 hp and 275 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic are standard, but all-wheel drive is optional.

In testing, last year's rear-wheel-drive CTS Coupe accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds; expect the 2012 car to be a tenth or two quicker. Even so, the coupe is slightly slower than most competing luxury coupes.

EPA-estimated fuel economy with the automatic is 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined regardless of rear- or all-wheel drive. Getting the manual drops those figures to 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for every 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe includes antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags, front and rear side curtain airbags, active front head restraints, rear parking sensors and the OnStar emergency communications system. A blind-spot warning system and a rearview camera are standard on the Performance and Premium trims.

In Edmunds brake testing, the CTS Coupe with the 19-inch summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in an impressive 106 feet. With smaller wheels and all-season tires, that distance is likely to be longer.

Driving

The way the 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe drives is a distinct departure from the cushiony ride that has been the company's hallmark for decades. The coupe's sporty ride quality is much like that of its European rivals, but it also becomes overly harsh if you opt for the Summer Tire Performance package. Yet even with this higher-performing option, the CTS still isn't as nimble as sharper-driving rivals.

The CTS Coupe also isn't as quick off the line as many of those same rivals. On its own merits, however, its 3.6-liter V6 should satisfy the majority of drivers. It's smooth around town, and the automatic transmission shifts smoothly and unobtrusively. More aggressive driving warrants dropping the gear selector into Sport or Manual mode to wind the engine into the upper reaches of the tachometer. At these levels, the V6 is much more responsive and delivers a healthy dose of excitement.

Interior

As with the sedan model, the interior of the 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe features a pleasing angular theme to match the exterior edginess. Soft-touch materials are plentiful, accented by tasteful wood trim. The optional navigation system emerges from the top of the dash and retracts almost fully, leaving a small section visible as a touchscreen display for the audio system -- an ingenious and elegant solution to having a separate control panel.

Unfortunately, the interior also comes with its fair share of flaws. Outward rear visibility is notably poor, forcing the driver to rely on the optional rearview camera when maneuvering in reverse. Overall comfort is hampered by flat and stiff seats. Rear seat passengers must deal with a lack of headroom and the raked rear window that will leave their heads exposed to direct sunlight most of the time. To make matters worse, the optional sunroof significantly shortens front seat headroom for even those of average height.

Trunk space is a smallish 10.5 cubic feet, and the narrow opening requires quite a bit of jostling in order to fit bulky items. The large gooseneck hinges also swing quite far down into the space, crushing anything fragile that might be in their way.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great 1 or 2 person car
TMH,03/22/2017
Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Don't expect anyone to get into or ride in the back seat. Nearly impossible to sit up as adult and thus should consider this car a "two seater" and 3/4 only in emergency or children (w/o childseat...it is very hard to get it in and kids head will hit ceiling!). Golf clubs will NOT fit widthwise: sure the car is wide enough, but GM Engineers (in their infinate wisdom) made the trunk supports so they come down in the trunk and squish anything taller than 4" tall for at least 6" from each side. And the best engineering feat? Do NOT let your key fob go dead or low. To get into car (there are NO key holes in either door) you have to open the trunk (the key hole is 3" above license plate top...hidden. Once trunk is open, there is a plastic pull tab under rear window deck (if you are over 5' tall, you cannot see it without leaning into trunk). Pulling opens driver door. You now are in the car-but fob is only way to start it-so you are sunk. Don't get me wrong, I love this car-but you had better know idiosyncracies before buying it!
Beautiful car
snakester1,07/11/2014
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I love a good looking car and this one of the sharpest and most unique looking cars on the road.The fit , finish and paint quality are impressive. Its as nice on the inside as it looks on the outside. Very comfortable seats and clear well thought out controls. A little disappointed in the 10 speaker Bose audio systems power output but the sound is crisp and clean. The six speed shiftable auto is smooth and quiet.The engine seems under powered and struggles to haul this small yet 3900 lb. car up to speed from a stop. It has good freeway punch and does well once you get it rolling. Handling is tight and flat and inspires confidence in wet or dry conditions and extremely maneuverable.
Very nice sport coupe by Cadillac...
Blake,04/01/2017
Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Typical coupe, difficult enter/exit of rear seats. However, very nice features, performance, comfort for a sport/luxury coupe and great design. Had the vehicle since new and I’d hate to trade it in for the more bland(er) newer Caddy's.
Surprisingly Impressed
sandiegoken,08/16/2012
My first american built car , coming from a BMW 650i Coupe, my 2012 Cadillac Coupe is well built, handles great, very comfortable and fun to drive. The sport supension gives the car a tight and sporty feel. Handling and cornering are great. The fit and finish is well done and though many may feel the interior is tight, I like that feel in a sport coupe and would buy a sedan or SUV if I wanted roominess!! I was tired of the expensive quirkiness of my past BMW's and Mercedes and after 4 Lexus' - wanted something different. This car has unique style, you don't see 4 of them t every stop light and it is quiet, has a great sounding engine and is comfortable.
See all 8 reviews of the 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
318 hp @ 6800 rpm
More about the 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe

Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Overview

The Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe is offered in the following submodels: CTS Coupe. Available styles include Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Base is priced between $17,797 and$17,797 with odometer readings between 44811 and44811 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance is priced between $13,200 and$13,200 with odometer readings between 100388 and100388 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2012 CTS Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,200 and mileage as low as 44811 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe.

Can't find a used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac CTS Coupe for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,845.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,697.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac CTS Coupe for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,487.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $13,077.

