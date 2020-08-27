Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe for Sale Near Me

65 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
CTS Coupe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 65 listings
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    78,230 miles

    $14,000

    $1,156 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    108,548 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    $705 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    49,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium in White
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium

    113,319 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe

    96,793 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Silver
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    113,630 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,499

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe in Gray
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe

    40,644 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,499

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium

    88,292 miles

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    104,914 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,988

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Silver
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    78,636 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $15,965

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    74,843 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,275

    $2,248 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Silver
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    36,789 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,975

    $1,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe in Silver
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe

    70,464 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,900

    $1,053 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium in Gray
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium

    67,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,495

    $655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    53,226 miles

    $16,689

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium

    65,383 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,557

    $977 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    82,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,500

    $403 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    60,437 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

    $461 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac CTS Coupe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 65 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS Coupe
  4. Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS Coupe

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac CTS Coupe
Overall Consumer Rating
4.612 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (8%)
HEAD TURNER!!!
cobe5050,12/11/2011
I was looking at many 2dr coupes (Audi, Infiniti, BMW) but nothing turns heads more than this Caddy Coupe. Everyday people ask me about the car because they have never seen anything like it. Could use a better navigation interface for the younger generation but other than that.....Sweet Ride thats fun to drive.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
CTS Coupe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac CTS Coupe info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings