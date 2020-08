Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe for Sale Near Me

Milosch's Palace Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lake Orion / Michigan

2011 CTS PERFORMANCE **Moonroof/Sunroof**AWD**Back-Up Camera**Front Heated, Leather, Memory Feature Seating**This vehicle also includes Remote Start, Satellite Radio, Radio Wheel Control, Temperature and Compass, Keyless Entry, Auto Headlights, Alloy Wheels, On Star Available Services, Traction Control, Power Outlet, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Fog Lights, and Power Driver SeatingAM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player (Audio Only), Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio, BLUETOOTH, **PASSED MILOSCH'S EXTENSIVE SAFETY INSPECTION, BACKUP CAMERA, *ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF, **HANDS FREE PHONE, **ALL WHEEL DRIVE, **LEATHER INTERIOR, HEAT PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, REMOTE START, AWD, 2-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Lumbar Control, Bluetooth For Phone, Front Fog Lamps, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, LED Spotlight w/Lighting Pipes, Luxury Level One Package, Memory Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF, Rear-View Camera System, Seating Package, Theft-Deterrent System, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Underhood Appearance Package, Universal Home Remote. 2011 Cadillac CTS Performance AWD 6-Speed Automatic AWD Black Raven Odometer is 8791 miles below market average!The Milosch family has been serving Lake Orion and Oxford's automotive needs since 1967. Come experience the Palace Advantage! We want to give you a fair and competitive price upfront. We would also love to have your trade-in! We will give you a fair market trade value for your vehicle. Want to know what your trade is worth? Use our Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer feature on our website to get a guaranteed value for your vehicle.Our Service Department & Express Lane are open convenient hours during the week and Saturday. We also offer a free service shuttle for local customers, a customer lounge with free coffee and popcorn, as well as free wireless internet. We also offer a free car wash with every service. Luxury Level One Package (LED Spotlight w/Lighting Pipes, Rear-View Camera System, and Theft-Deterrent System), Memory Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF (Front Fog Lamps and High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps), Seating Package (2-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Lumbar Control, Bluetooth For Phone, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, and Universal Home Remote), Underhood Appearance Package, AWD, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whipla

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DL1ED5B0160374

Stock: 10801

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020