Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe for Sale Near Me

- 78,230 miles
$14,000$1,156 Below Market
Milosch's Palace Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lake Orion / Michigan
2011 CTS PERFORMANCE **Moonroof/Sunroof**AWD**Back-Up Camera**Front Heated, Leather, Memory Feature Seating**This vehicle also includes Remote Start, Satellite Radio, Radio Wheel Control, Temperature and Compass, Keyless Entry, Auto Headlights, Alloy Wheels, On Star Available Services, Traction Control, Power Outlet, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Fog Lights, and Power Driver SeatingAM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player (Audio Only), Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio, BLUETOOTH, **PASSED MILOSCH'S EXTENSIVE SAFETY INSPECTION, BACKUP CAMERA, *ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF, **HANDS FREE PHONE, **ALL WHEEL DRIVE, **LEATHER INTERIOR, HEAT PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, REMOTE START, AWD, 2-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Lumbar Control, Bluetooth For Phone, Front Fog Lamps, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, LED Spotlight w/Lighting Pipes, Luxury Level One Package, Memory Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF, Rear-View Camera System, Seating Package, Theft-Deterrent System, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Underhood Appearance Package, Universal Home Remote. 2011 Cadillac CTS Performance AWD 6-Speed Automatic AWD Black Raven Odometer is 8791 miles below market average!The Milosch family has been serving Lake Orion and Oxford's automotive needs since 1967. Come experience the Palace Advantage! We want to give you a fair and competitive price upfront. We would also love to have your trade-in! We will give you a fair market trade value for your vehicle. Want to know what your trade is worth? Use our Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer feature on our website to get a guaranteed value for your vehicle.Our Service Department & Express Lane are open convenient hours during the week and Saturday. We also offer a free service shuttle for local customers, a customer lounge with free coffee and popcorn, as well as free wireless internet. We also offer a free car wash with every service. Luxury Level One Package (LED Spotlight w/Lighting Pipes, Rear-View Camera System, and Theft-Deterrent System), Memory Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF (Front Fog Lamps and High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps), Seating Package (2-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Lumbar Control, Bluetooth For Phone, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, and Universal Home Remote), Underhood Appearance Package, AWD, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whipla
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DL1ED5B0160374
Stock: 10801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 108,548 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,995$705 Below Market
American Automotive - Tucson / Arizona
American Automotive, LLC is founded on trust, integrity, and respect. We are proud to offer these values in our sales and business practices so our customers keep coming back. The vehicles on our lot have the best prices and quality in the area so come by and see us today! Prices subject to change without notice. Price is plus fees and tax. On Approved Credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DL1ED4B0140455
Stock: 1216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,900
Autoport - Ballwin / Missouri
< EXTREMELY EXCITED TO PRESENT THIS > << 2011 CADILLAC CTS COUPE >> <> ONE OWNER TRADE IN <> CLEAN CARFAX <> HAS NEVER BEEN IN AN ACCIDENT <> MISSOURI STATE SAFETY INSPECTED <> FEDERAL EMISSIONS TEST COMPLETED <> READY FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY TODAY! <> MUCH MUCH MORE!! DON'T DELAY >> CALL, TEXT, EMAIL, OR FACEBOOK TODAY!! ** TEXT OR CALL ANYTIME FOR QUICK RESPONSE TO 314-229-8205 GORDON ** CREDIT UNION FINANCING AVAILABLE ** LOW COMPETITIVE RATES AVAILABLE ** COMPREHENSIVE EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ** TEXT OR CALL TODAY TO SET AN APPOINTMENT FOR A PERSONAL VIEWING & TEST RIDE! ** WE CAN ASSIST WITH NATIONWIDE SHIPPING
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DJ1ED1B0130164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,319 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,900
ACP Auto Wholesalers - Berlin / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DS1ED7B0123796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,793 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995
Select Auto Group - Grand Rapids / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC1EDXB0136443
Stock: 136443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,630 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,499
Nationwide Auto Group - East Windsor / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM1ED2B0117950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,644 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,499
Cadillac of South Charlotte - Pineville / North Carolina
This 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe comes complete with Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, and much more. Our highly trained technicians inspected and re-conditioned this vehicle. All recommended services are complete. Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Cadillac of South Charlotte located at 10725 Pineville Rd, Pineville, NC 28134
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DA1ED5B0139627
Stock: TB0139627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 88,292 miles
$13,999
David Bruce Auto Center - Bourbonnais / Illinois
AWD PREMIUM, Top of the Line LOADED!! Premium HDD Navigation, BOSE Surround System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Cooled Driver Seat, Heated Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera OPTION PACKAGES: AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD/DVD PLAYER (AUDIO ONLY), MP3 PLAYBACK, BOSE 5.1 SURROUND SOUND 10-SPEAKER SYSTEM AND HDD-BASED NAVIGATION with XM NavTraffic/Real Time Weather, 8 diagonal glide-up screen with voice and text guidance, auxiliary input jack, Radio Data System (RDS), 40GB Hard Drive Device (HDD) and USB with audio connectivity (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR AWD (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 DI DIRECT INJECTION (304 hp [226.7 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 273 lb-ft of torque [368.6 N-m] @ 5200 rpm) (STD). Cadillac Premium with BLACK RAVEN exterior and EBONY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 304 HP at 6400 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: CarAndDriver.com explains The two-door version of the CTS is new this year and wears unique styling from the windshield back. Graced with the same Germanic handling as the sedan, the coupe sacrifices rear-seat room for rakish roofline.. OUR OFFERINGS: Enjoy dealing with the same person from start to finish! Check out our reputation online and you can see we've won the Illinois Dealer of the Year award 4 Years in a ROW! Contact us by phone, email or text! Have peace of mind knowing your needs will be handled professionally and genuinely! Give us a shot. you won't be disappointed! Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. REQUEST INFORMATION OR TEST DRIVE TODAY!! CONTACT DAVE SOSNOWSKI, INTERNET SALES MANAGER, WITH ANY QUESTIONS!! COUNT ON UPFRONT, HONEST INFORMATION WITHOUT THE HASSLE OR CIRCUS ACT!! SEE YOU SOON!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DS1ED1B0107559
Stock: B0107559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 104,914 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,988
Car Club - Burien / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DL1ED0B0156636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,636 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$15,965
El Paso AutoPlex - El Paso / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DL1ED7B0106106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,843 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$13,275$2,248 Below Market
Gilland Ford - Ozark / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DJ1E36C0111926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,789 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,975$1,081 Below Market
Alan Jay Chevrolet Buick GMC - Sebring / Florida
This 2012 CADILLAC CTS 2DR CPE PERFORMANCE AWD with 36,789 miles in Radiant Silver Metallic is available now. It Features: automatic transmission and a V6 Cylinder Engine . The Highway MPG is: 27 and the City MPG is: 18 . LOW PAYMENTS! This CTS is available for purchase now. Use the convenient link in our listing to check for any open recalls, or give us a call and we'll be happy to check for you. Our Family of Dealerships monitors market values for matching inventory and we adjust our prices regularly. We take the guesswork out of your shopping experience by insuring a competitive price for all of the vehicles we sell. Located in Sebring, Wauchula, and Clewiston, Florida, we are Central Florida's largest Auto Network. We service and recondition every vehicle we sell and we stand behind them all with a minimum of 3,000 miles and thirty days coverage. Most of our vehicles still have remaining factory warranty, or, are Manufacturer Certified. All of our vehicles have supplemental warranties available for added peace of mind. See the difference a hometown dealer can make - WE DELIVER anywhere in Florida and we look forward to serving you. Call or Click for availability, or to 'HOLD' a vehicle while you travel to our dealership. Coming from more than 40 miles away? Call or email to see if you qualify for a complimentary gas card or 'lunch on the house' when you make the drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DL1E36C0112374
Stock: L0139462A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 70,464 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,900$1,053 Below Market
Used Car Motor Mall of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DA1E30C0147630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,495$655 Below Market
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
LOW MILES Value Priced below the market average! -Backup Camera -Navigation -Leather -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control ABS Brakes -Power Seat -AM/FM Radio -Parking Sensors and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle along with the options and color this Cadillac CTS is sure to sell fast. - Garage Door Opener Park Distance Control Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DS1E33C0129264
Stock: C01299264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 53,226 miles
$16,689
AutoNation Cadillac West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Crystal Red Tintcoat Wheels; 18" X 8.5" (45.7 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Front; 18" X 9" (45.7 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Rear; High Polished Sunroof; Standard Sized; Power; Tilt-To-Open Only; Power Sunshade Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Lpo; Highway Safety Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With Single-Slot CD/Dvd Player (Audio Only); MP3 Playback And Bose 5.1 Surround Sound 10-Speaker System Cashmere/Ebony; Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 Di Direct Injection Performance Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Tires; P235/50R18 Front And P265/45R18 Rear; V-Rated; All-Season Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic For Rwd This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Rare Find, low miles, Local trade in and a Great Carfax!!! Looking for a great vehicle? Check out this low mileage option! Passed inspection and with this price it will not last, so don't hesitate to inquire. AUTONATION HONDA 385 OFFERS YOU A 90DAY / 4000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE...ALONG WITH A 125 POINT INSPECTION AND COMPETITIVE FINANCE TERMS! KBB IN A RECENT NATIONAL SURVEY REPORTED THAT AUTONATION CUSTOMERS PAID LESS!!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DJ1E3XC0151782
Stock: C0151782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 65,383 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,557$977 Below Market
Phil Long Hyundai Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Premium trim. LOW MILES - 65,383! Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, NAV, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR A... CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESSUNROOF, STANDARD SIZED, POWER, TILT-TO-OPEN ONLY, POWER SUNSHADE, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH SINGLE-SLOT CD/DVD PLAYER (AUDIO ONLY), MP3 PLAYBACK, BOSE 5.1 SURROUND SOUND 10-SPEAKER SYSTEM AND HDD-BASED NAVIGATION with XM NavTraffic/Real Time Weather, 8" diagonal glide-up screen with voice and text guidance, auxiliary input jack, Radio Data System (RDS), 40GB Hard Drive Device (HDD) and USB with audio connectivity (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR AWD (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 DI DIRECT INJECTION (318 hp [237.1 kW) @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [371.3 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD).VISIT US TODAYThe strength of Hyundai of Chapel Hills competitive advantage is the result of its ongoing commitment to Philip Long's vision ~ Commitment to the community, quality customer service and exceptional value. Over the years, the Phil Long Group has been a part of the community since 1945! Not only do we support the troops but many more organizations across the state.All prices and discounts reflect all available rebates including Lease Cash, Valued Owner Coupon and Trade-In Assistance Rebate Offers. Not all buyers will qualify, WAC. Taxes extra. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-30.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DS1E32C0137422
Stock: GC99016A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 82,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,500$403 Below Market
Jacks Ford - Sarver / Pennsylvania
Trade In. Call for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM1E3XC0107966
Stock: 396A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,437 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995$461 Below Market
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DL1E3XC0104780
Stock: 104780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
