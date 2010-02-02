Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe
Pros & Cons
- Muscular V6 engine, wide range of body styles, sharp handling, strong brakes, easy-to-use high-tech features, attractive price.
- Coupe's cramped rear seats, convertible's diminished performance, complicated and expensive options structure, engine gets a bit raucous at high rpm.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Sport-focused, intelligently designed and attractively priced, the 2010 Infiniti G37 is an excellent choice for an entry-level luxury sport sedan, coupe or convertible.
Vehicle overview
In recent years, it's gotten even harder to choose an entry-level luxury car. Each automaker has been trying to outdo the others by offering even more powerful engines, new body styles and high-tech features. The end result is a batch of cars that might as well be equally good. Yet the 2010 Infiniti G37 still manages to stand out among this group thanks to its sharp styling and strong dynamic performance.
Certainly, the G37 is one of the more entertaining vehicles to drive in this segment thanks to its strong 328-horsepower V6 engine and agile handling. And visually it stands out in a crowd with its arcing bodywork. But the 2010 G37 does more than just go fast and look good; it also keeps its occupants comfortable and entertained throughout the journey thanks to a stylish cabin, the latest high-tech features and a suspension that's still supple enough to absorb the bumps and ruts of the daily grind.
Originally, Infiniti's G was available as just a coupe or a sedan. Last year, a new retractable-hardtop convertible debuted, giving G buyers a third, enticing option. The newest G offers the quiet comfort of a coupe when the top is up, and the exhilaration of a convertible when it's automatically stowed under the trunk lid. The downside is that the top and its associated mechanisms and reinforcements add a considerable amount of weight (the drop top weighs 450 pounds more than the coupe) and reduce luggage space to virtually nil when it's stowed.
There are a few other downsides as well, including the coupe's cramped rear seats and a tricky option pricing structure. And compared to the long-standing segment leader -- the BMW 3 Series -- the 2010 Infiniti G37 still isn't quite as communicative to the enthusiast in terms of steering feel and feedback. One might also consider the Audi A4/A5, Cadillac CTS and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, all of which have their own particular strengths. Yet even among this stellar group, Infiniti's G37 remains one of our top picks for its standout combination of performance, styling and comfort.
INFINITI G37 Coupe models
The 2010 Infiniti G37 is offered as an entry-level luxury sport coupe, sedan or retractable-hardtop convertible in four trim levels -- base, Journey, G37x and Sport 6MT -- except for the convertible, which is offered only in base or Sport 6MT trim.
The base G37 comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels (18s on the coupe), xenon headlights, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, full power accessories, a power driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker audio system with a CD/MP3 player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. In keeping with modern trends, the G37 convertible has a retractable hardtop that stows beneath the trunk lid in less than 30 seconds.
The Journey trim level adds automatic headlights, dual-zone climate control, a six-CD changer and a power front passenger seat. Stepping up to the G37x all-wheel-drive model adds heated front seats and outside mirrors. The Sport 6MT trim level brings added performance features and the six-speed manual transmission. It comes standard with 18-inch wheels with high-performance tires (19-inch wheels on the coupe), sportier exterior and interior treatments, a limited-slip rear differential, upgraded brakes, a sport-tuned suspension and seats with added thigh and torso support.
There are no options available for the base G37. The numerous options for the other trim levels are typically only available via a range of packages. The Premium package includes a sunroof, rear park assist, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver memory settings, Bluetooth, an upgraded Bose audio system (of which the convertible gets a purpose-built version with headrest-mounted speakers), iPod connectivity and -- for the convertible only -- ventilated seats.
The Navigation package can be added to the Premium package and includes a hard-drive-based touchscreen navigation system (with streaming Bluetooth audio as well as real-time traffic and weather), voice-activated controls, a 9GB music server and a rearview camera. The Technology package, which is only available with the previous packages, includes adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlights and an upgraded climate control system. Other options include a Sport package (it adds most of the 6MT's equipment to the Journey or G37x), 19-inch wheels, a rear spoiler and interior wood trim.
The 20th G Anniversary Editions are based on the G Sedan Journey and AWD, G Coupe Journey and G Convertible. The Premium and Navigation packages are included. The sedan and coupe also get the Sport Package and 4-Wheel Active Steer (the latter not available with AWD). The Convertible gets standard climate-controlled seats. All are painted in a special graphite color, and feature special wheels, unique front fascia, sport side sills (not on sedan), unique interior trim and red leather seats.
2010 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Powering all 2010 Infiniti G37s is a potent 3.7-liter V6 that growls with 328 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque. Base, Journey and G37x models come standard with a seven-speed automatic transmission featuring manual paddle-shift control and rev-matched downshifts. The Sport 6MT comes with an exclusive six-speed manual transmission. G37s are rear-wheel drive except for the G37x, which is all-wheel drive.
In testing, an automatic G37 Journey sedan sprinted to 60 mph in a remarkably swift 5.4 seconds; the heavier convertible took a bit longer at 6.0 seconds. For G37s equipped with an automatic transmission, fuel economy rings in at an EPA-estimated 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg in combined driving; Sport 6MTs rate 1 mpg less across the board. The convertible loses an additional mile per gallon relative to its sedan/coupe equivalents in both city and highway driving, and the all-wheel-drive G37x registers 18/25/20 mpg.
Safety
The entire 2010 Infiniti G37 line comes standard with stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active head restraints for the front seats. Added safety equipment is included with the optional Technology package, which adds adaptive headlights and pre-crash seatbelts that use the cruise control sensors to detect an impending impact and then automatically pre-tension. Convertibles have standard pop-up rollbars.
In government crash testing, the G37 sedan was awarded a perfect five stars for frontal impact protection for the driver, as well as for side impact protection for all occupants. Frontal impact protection for the front passenger earned it four stars. The G37 also did well in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, where it received a top score of "Good" for protection of occupants in both frontal-offset and side-impact crashes.
Driving
The 2010 Infiniti G37's big V6 serves up thrilling acceleration, but we're not fans of the coarse noises it makes at higher engine speeds. We can't complain about the G's handling, however. This well-sorted Infiniti attacks curves with aggression and precision, yet it remains poised and compliant when driven over less-than-perfect pavement. Think of it as a world-class athlete in evening wear. Steering feel is commendable, particularly with the quicker of the two available ratios (standard on coupes and convertibles, optional on sedans). This sporty setup provides excellent feedback and a pleasant weightiness that builds progressively when cornering.
The seven-speed automatic transmission is mostly praiseworthy. Quick gearchanges are at your fingertips via the steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, and downshifts are executed with precise throttle blips to match revs. In testing, however, we've noticed that upshifts, even when in Drive, aren't as smooth as they should be for this class of car. Even so, this automatic makes a strong case for itself versus the optional six-speed manual, which has a pleasing bolt-action feel through the gates but is hampered by abrupt clutch engagement.
Interior
The G37 offers user-friendly controls, excellent build quality and a handsome design -- the latter highlighted by such items as the car's leather-accented magnesium paddle shifters and the Japanese "Shodo" aluminum trim (or optional wood trim). The front seats are comfortable and well-bolstered, while the available sport-styled seats offer even more aggressive bolstering, though they may be a bit too snug for larger drivers.
Both the sedan and coupe/convertible feel like sports cars wrapped in a luxury car package, but the coupe and convertible, with seats that are mounted slightly lower than the sedan's, feel a bit racier. The optional Bose audio system is excellent, and the convertible's headrest-mounted speakers make it even better.
The G37 sedan offers respectable space for rear passengers, with the exception of the narrow center seat, which is mounted rather high, severely compromising headroom and comfort. As expected, the coupe and convertible's backseats are significantly more cramped than those of the sedan.
The coupe's trunk measures a modest 7.4 cubic feet but the rear seatbacks fold down if more space is needed. The sedan's larger trunk accommodates 14 cubic feet of cargo and also includes a center pass-through for longer items. The convertible's trunk will accommodate two golf bags with the top up, but carrying capacity shrinks to about 2 cubic feet (think tissue box and not much more) with the top down.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Most helpful consumer reviews
Third time Infiniti buyer and third time was NOT the charm. My car has been in the shop 5 times in the first 14 months of ownership for brake noise. Noise loud enough to be heard inside the house when I enter/exit the driveway. Excuse after excuse from the dealer with no real resolution. First it was a pin, then a hose and now a spring. I have to fight to get them to reproduce every single time. I've been told "they squeak when they're cold" then "they squeak when they're hot" and finally "it's not a safety issue". Opened a case with customer service. What a joke. Called 4 times now, twice spoke to the rep and twice left messages. Not a single thing done as a result of case opened.
I previously owned a 2007 G37X Sedan. It was an awesome car, but I wanted something sportier that I could drive year round. The G37X Coupe provides that and more. This is one great ride. It exudes class yet is a little hot rod. Top notch quality just like all Infiniti vehicles. I would highly recommend this car to those considering any other Luxury Sports car.
Infiniti makes great cars - dealers need help This is my 2nd G37s coupe. Traded in a 2008 for the 2010 The 2008 was the best car i ever had so I bought a new one in the new Gun Metal gray color. Infiniti made some good changes and also some bad changes. Overall the car is dynamite and I love to drive it everyday. Gets looks, ok on gas, great performance, cool features.
I traded in my 2009 G37X coupe as I was displeased with its performance (no sport package). The S coupe has improved performance but I'm puzzled over the persistent surge in rpm during braking. My guess is that it is the rev matching (failure in system level testing to evaluate this situation or code for it), but it has led to some unsettling moments while stopping or while slowing down on steep mountain roads with curves. Overall I'm pleased - walked away from purchasing a 335is that I loved due to the value for the dollar of the G. Nothing else in the price range appealed to me.
Features & Specs
|x 2dr Coupe AWD
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 4
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Journey 2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 4
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
|2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 4
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Sport 2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 6M
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
