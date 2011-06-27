Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,812
|$13,309
|$15,268
|Clean
|$10,128
|$12,448
|$14,250
|Average
|$8,760
|$10,728
|$12,214
|Rough
|$7,392
|$9,007
|$10,178
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,115
|$14,102
|$16,437
|Clean
|$10,412
|$13,190
|$15,341
|Average
|$9,006
|$11,367
|$13,149
|Rough
|$7,599
|$9,544
|$10,957
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,002
|$11,429
|$13,328
|Clean
|$8,432
|$10,690
|$12,439
|Average
|$7,293
|$9,213
|$10,662
|Rough
|$6,154
|$7,735
|$8,885
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,465
|$12,146
|$14,240
|Clean
|$8,866
|$11,361
|$13,290
|Average
|$7,668
|$9,790
|$11,392
|Rough
|$6,471
|$8,220
|$9,493
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,439
|$12,953
|$14,922
|Clean
|$9,778
|$12,115
|$13,927
|Average
|$8,458
|$10,441
|$11,937
|Rough
|$7,137
|$8,766
|$9,948
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,477
|$11,916
|$13,825
|Clean
|$8,878
|$11,146
|$12,904
|Average
|$7,679
|$9,606
|$11,060
|Rough
|$6,480
|$8,065
|$9,216