  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS Coupe
  4. Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe
  5. Appraisal value

2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,812$13,309$15,268
Clean$10,128$12,448$14,250
Average$8,760$10,728$12,214
Rough$7,392$9,007$10,178
Sell my 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS Coupe near you
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,115$14,102$16,437
Clean$10,412$13,190$15,341
Average$9,006$11,367$13,149
Rough$7,599$9,544$10,957
Sell my 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS Coupe near you
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,002$11,429$13,328
Clean$8,432$10,690$12,439
Average$7,293$9,213$10,662
Rough$6,154$7,735$8,885
Sell my 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS Coupe near you
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,465$12,146$14,240
Clean$8,866$11,361$13,290
Average$7,668$9,790$11,392
Rough$6,471$8,220$9,493
Sell my 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS Coupe near you
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,439$12,953$14,922
Clean$9,778$12,115$13,927
Average$8,458$10,441$11,937
Rough$7,137$8,766$9,948
Sell my 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS Coupe near you
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,477$11,916$13,825
Clean$8,878$11,146$12,904
Average$7,679$9,606$11,060
Rough$6,480$8,065$9,216
Sell my 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS Coupe near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,866 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,361 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac CTS Coupe is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,866 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,361 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,866 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,361 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe ranges from $6,471 to $14,240, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.