Vehicle overview

From outward appearances, the 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe is impressive. Bold lines and an aggressive stance present a truly modern interpretation of what a luxury coupe can be, and then this car backs it up with cutting-edge electronics and jaw-dropping performance.

Yet for all the provocative look, the CTS Coupe's beauty is only skin deep, as there are too many sacrifices that have to be made in the name of style. While the raked roof line might look sharp, an unfortunate consequence is a lack of headroom for all occupants. Furthermore, rear visibility is as bad as it gets, and it forces the driver to rely almost solely on the parking sensors and rearview camera when in reverse. The Coupe's trunk is also on the small side, a problem compounded by large hinges that intrude on the cargo space.

Such drawbacks can be overlooked in favor of blistering performance, but while the CTS is powerful and athletic, it is also heavy, which compromises the car's responsiveness. Ride quality also suffers, particularly with the optional performance suspension. The even more powerful CTS-V (covered in a separate review) will certainly quicken a few pulses, but the compromises in the packaging remain.

When it comes to the competition, the Cadillac CTS Coupe has a bolder personality than its rivals, yet it can't match them for refinement. The best of these cars include the Audi A5, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe has the right kind of look and the right kind of personality, but it lacks a dimension of daily practicality that we expect.