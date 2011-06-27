  1. Home
2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Head-turning design, athletic handling, elegant cabin, available all-wheel drive.
  • Harsh ride with sport suspension, poor rear visibility, lack of headroom with sunroof, stiff seats, small trunk space.
List Price
$11,450
Used CTS Coupe for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Evocative styling defines the 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe, but that's not enough to overcome numerous drawbacks.

Vehicle overview

The 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe is a looker. It's a striking interpretation of Cadillac's sharp-edge styling, and it manages to turn heads with its raked roof line, flat slab sides and intricate faceting of every surface. Paint it flat black and it'll look like something an F-117 stealth fighter pilot might drive. Styling is subjective, of course, but most of our staff agree that the CTS Coupe blends beauty and aggression in a way few other cars do.

But as the old adage goes, "beauty is only skin deep." Underneath the angular sheet metal is a lightly modified CTS sedan chassis and the uplevel 3.6-liter V6. The interior is almost identical as well, but with less headroom and a smaller rear passenger compartment. Rearward visibility is even worse than it is in the sedan, and even the trunk lacks usable space. Comfort and function, it seems, have taken a cramped backseat to style.

Normally, we associate such inconveniences and sacrifices with an increase in performance, but the 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe is merely a midpack runner. Even with the optional performance suspension, the coupe's handling prowess doesn't increase much, and the ride quality notably suffers. If you aren't looking for all-out performance, we'd suggest sticking with the base suspension.

All of this puts the CTS Coupe at a disadvantage in the luxury coupe arena. It's easily outclassed by more refined models such as the 2011 Audi A5, 2011 BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and 2011 Mercedes E350 Coupe, all of which are more appealing and similarly priced. In terms of style, the CTS Coupe certainly stands out from this crowd, but it'd be hard to argue that any of those competitors are somehow unattractive. So if the 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe is truly pulling at your heartstrings, know that it will more for appearance than substance.

2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe models

The 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe is a midsize luxury car with seating for four. Buyers can choose among three trim levels: base, Performance and Premium. Standard base features include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated outside mirrors, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, 10-way power-adjustable front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls and an eight-speaker Bose audio system with six-CD/MP3 in-dash changer and satellite radio.

Stepping up to the Performance trim level adds adaptive xenon headlamps, foglights, Bluetooth, driver seat memory and heated front seats. An optional Performance Luxury package adds a rearview camera, an in-cabin air filtration system, LED interior accent lighting, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, power steering-wheel adjustments, wood interior trim and a 10-speaker surround-sound system that includes a 40GB hard drive for audio storage and a USB port. The range-topping Premium trim includes all of the above, then tacks on a sunroof and a touchscreen navigation system with real-time traffic and weather.

Options include the Summer Tire Performance package, which, besides tires, features 19-inch wheels, a performance cooling system, a sport suspension, upgraded Brembo brakes and steering-wheel-mounted shift buttons (automatic transmission). The navigation system and sunroof are also available on lower trim levels.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 304 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available as an option. A six-speed automatic transmission is also standard, but a six-speed manual is offered on rear-drive Performance and Premium models.

In testing, a rear-wheel-drive CTS Coupe with an automatic transmission and Summer Tire Performance package accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, which is slightly slower than most competing luxury coupes. Fuel economy estimates stand at 17 mpg city/26 mpg highway.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe includes antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags, front and rear side curtain airbags and GM's OnStar emergency communications system. In brake testing, the CTS Coupe came to a stop from 60 mph in an impressive 106 feet.

Driving

The way the 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe drives is a distinct departure from the cushiony ride that has been the company's hallmark for decades. The coupe's sporty ride quality is much like that of its European rivals, but it also becomes overly harsh if you opt for the Summer Tire Performance package. Yet even with this higher-performing option, the CTS still isn't as nimble as sharper-driving rivals.

On its own merits, the 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe's drivetrain should satisfy the majority of drivers. The 3.6-liter V6 is smooth around town, and the automatic transmission shifts smoothly and unobtrusively. More aggressive driving warrants dropping the gear selector into the Sport or manual mode to wind the engine into the upper reaches of the tachometer. At these levels, the V6 is much more responsive and delivers a healthy dose of excitement.

Interior

As with the sedan model, the interior of the 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe features a pleasing angular theme to match the exterior edginess. Soft-touch materials are plentiful, accented by tasteful wood trim. The optional navigation system emerges from the top of the dash and retracts almost fully, leaving a small section visible as a touchscreen display for the audio system -- an ingenious and elegant solution to having a separate control panel.

Unfortunately, the interior also comes with its fair share of flaws. Outward rear visibility is notably poor, forcing the driver to rely on the optional rearview camera when maneuvering in reverse. Overall comfort is hampered by flat and stiff seats. Rear seat passengers must deal with a lack of headroom and the raked rear window that will leave their heads exposed to direct sunlight most of the time. To make matters worse, the optional sunroof significantly shortens front seat headroom. Trunk space is a smallish 10.5 cubic feet, and the narrow opening requires quite a bit of jostling in order to fit bulky items. The large gooseneck hinges also swing quite far down into the space, crushing anything fragile that might be in their way.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe.

5(84%)
4(0%)
3(8%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.6
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

HEAD TURNER!!!
cobe5050,12/11/2011
I was looking at many 2dr coupes (Audi, Infiniti, BMW) but nothing turns heads more than this Caddy Coupe. Everyday people ask me about the car because they have never seen anything like it. Could use a better navigation interface for the younger generation but other than that.....Sweet Ride thats fun to drive.
FANTASTIC LUXURY COUPE
Ken,04/23/2018
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
First off I absolutely love this car! the ride is quite and smooth, the bose sound system is fantastic I wish I had the pop up nav but oh well. I bought my coupe with 72k on it for $12700, everything works great, It does need new back struts ( easy fix $500) my mpg is really bad tho that would be my only complaint, I'm averaging 20.5 which is low considering its rated at 18/27. Other than that I couldn't be happier with it, its truly a sport luxury coupe. Reliable, zoomy and not to mention one of the sleekest designs ever! you can't go wrong with it.
Caddy stays in the game
qitcryn,10/28/2010
Interior: - class defined unique. Love the accent lighting along the dashboard seam & how the lighting flows into the door seams. Seating is good for long trips & cruising. Better than the G37. Exterior: - eye catching head turning. love or hate it people will look. I love the center exhaust & they stayed true to the angular lines throughout the design. Performance: no Ferrari but don't slip on your shift in your 325 or it'll take over. is good enough. 0-60 in low 5's makes me smile, curvy roads, bring 'em on, it can handle it.
Sports car disguised as a sedan
Jan Lewis,09/16/2016
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Looks stealth. Easy to wash because of the clean lines. Earned the name "bat mobile" among my friends. Terrific road handling. But don't expect to use the back seat. Don't let anyone park near you (due to the width of the doors). And bring your life savings when you buy new tires (which you WILL do about as often as you inspect your gutters) IF you can find them in stock .
See all 12 reviews of the 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
304 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe features & specs
More about the 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe

Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Overview

The Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe is offered in the following submodels: CTS Coupe. Available styles include Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

