Vehicle overview

The 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe is a looker. It's a striking interpretation of Cadillac's sharp-edge styling, and it manages to turn heads with its raked roof line, flat slab sides and intricate faceting of every surface. Paint it flat black and it'll look like something an F-117 stealth fighter pilot might drive. Styling is subjective, of course, but most of our staff agree that the CTS Coupe blends beauty and aggression in a way few other cars do.

But as the old adage goes, "beauty is only skin deep." Underneath the angular sheet metal is a lightly modified CTS sedan chassis and the uplevel 3.6-liter V6. The interior is almost identical as well, but with less headroom and a smaller rear passenger compartment. Rearward visibility is even worse than it is in the sedan, and even the trunk lacks usable space. Comfort and function, it seems, have taken a cramped backseat to style.

Normally, we associate such inconveniences and sacrifices with an increase in performance, but the 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe is merely a midpack runner. Even with the optional performance suspension, the coupe's handling prowess doesn't increase much, and the ride quality notably suffers. If you aren't looking for all-out performance, we'd suggest sticking with the base suspension.

All of this puts the CTS Coupe at a disadvantage in the luxury coupe arena. It's easily outclassed by more refined models such as the 2011 Audi A5, 2011 BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and 2011 Mercedes E350 Coupe, all of which are more appealing and similarly priced. In terms of style, the CTS Coupe certainly stands out from this crowd, but it'd be hard to argue that any of those competitors are somehow unattractive. So if the 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe is truly pulling at your heartstrings, know that it will more for appearance than substance.