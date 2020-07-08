Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 67,497 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,999$1,883 Below Market
- 69,507 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
- 7,835 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$21,590$587 Below Market
- 58,217 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,998$1,171 Below Market
- 73,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,777$234 Below Market
- 87,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995$1,281 Below Market
- 101,065 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,875$676 Below Market
- 54,368 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,999
- 95,185 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,850$542 Below Market
- 77,880 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,981$200 Below Market
- 70,317 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,995$1,322 Below Market
- 25,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$20,588$278 Below Market
- 26,575 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,000
- 62,921 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseDelivery Available*
$15,990
- 129,343 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,995
- 70,281 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,998
- 78,027 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,447
- 18,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,872
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS Coupe
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac CTS Coupe
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.86 Reviews
Report abuse
Rich,03/21/2017
2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Doesn't look like everything else out there. I test drove all the competition and I think the performance of this is as good as any and it just looks so much better than the others. The back seat is the only drawback but I don't have kids and only use the back seat rarely so it's not an issue to me. My wife and I love this car. It's a luxury sports car.
