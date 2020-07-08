Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe for Sale Near Me

Colonial Cadillac of Woburn - Woburn / Massachusetts

Colonial Cadillac, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. Highlights of this 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe include: Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6, Aluminum Wheels, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH SINGLE-SLOT CD/DVD PLAYER (AUDIO ONLY), MP3 PLAYBACK AND BOSE SURROUND SOUND 10-SPEAKER SYSTEM with AudioPilot noise compensation, auxiliary input jack. From outward appearances, the 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe is impressive. Bold lines and an aggressive stance present a truly modern interpretation of what a luxury coupe can be, and then this car backs it up with cutting-edge electronics and jaw-dropping performance.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DL1E37D0104625

Stock: 180919A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020