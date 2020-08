Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe for Sale Near Me

Auto Max USA - Yakima / Washington

INTERNET PRICEDTO SELL 15999 PLEASE CALL OR TEXT JIMMY 509-930-5449 !!!!!! 2 DOOR ! ALLWHEEL DRIVE ! LEATHER ! HEAT/A/C SEATS !!! LOCAL TRADE IN !! TOMANY OPTIONS TO LIST 0 DOWN AND NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS (OAC) ✅ Bad Credit? ✅ No Credit? ✅ First Time Buyer? We've got you covered! WE HAVE A GREAT 1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM !! ASK ABOUT FREE DELIVERY TO MOST AREAS OF PACFIC NW !! ASK FOR JIM TEXT OR CALL 509-930-5449

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DL1E35D0148705

Stock: 20889

Certified Pre-Owned: No