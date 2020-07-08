Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe for Sale Near Me

65 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
CTS Coupe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 65 listings
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Silver
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    67,497 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,999

    $1,883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe in Silver
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe

    69,507 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    7,835 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $21,590

    $587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Black
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    58,217 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,998

    $1,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Silver
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    73,322 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,777

    $234 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Black
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    87,067 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,995

    $1,281 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe in Silver
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe

    101,065 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,875

    $676 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe in Black
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe

    54,368 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Black
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    95,185 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,850

    $542 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe in Black
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe

    77,880 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,981

    $200 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium in Black
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium

    70,317 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,995

    $1,322 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    25,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,588

    $278 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium

    26,575 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,000

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe

    62,921 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Delivery Available*

    $15,990

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Black
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    129,343 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe in Black
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe

    70,281 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium

    78,027 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $17,447

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium in Silver
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium

    18,254 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,872

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac CTS Coupe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 65 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS Coupe
  4. Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS Coupe

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac CTS Coupe
Overall Consumer Rating
4.86 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (17%)
Awesome car!!!
Rich,03/21/2017
2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Doesn't look like everything else out there. I test drove all the competition and I think the performance of this is as good as any and it just looks so much better than the others. The back seat is the only drawback but I don't have kids and only use the back seat rarely so it's not an issue to me. My wife and I love this car. It's a luxury sports car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
CTS Coupe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac CTS Coupe info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.