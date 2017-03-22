Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe for Sale Near Me
65 listings
- 74,843 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$13,275$2,248 Below Market
- 36,789 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,975$1,081 Below Market
- 70,464 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,900$1,053 Below Market
- 67,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,495$655 Below Market
- 53,226 miles
$16,689
- 65,383 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,557$977 Below Market
- 82,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,500$403 Below Market
- 60,437 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995$461 Below Market
- 47,294 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
- 93,303 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,950
- 118,131 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998$642 Below Market
- 44,811 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,797
- 77,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,888$819 Below Market
- 48,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$17,990
- 81,548 milesDelivery Available*
$16,990
- 157,761 miles
$12,500
- 72,598 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,984
- 112,708 miles3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS Coupe
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac CTS Coupe
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.88 Reviews
Report abuse
TMH,03/22/2017
Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Don't expect anyone to get into or ride in the back seat. Nearly impossible to sit up as adult and thus should consider this car a "two seater" and 3/4 only in emergency or children (w/o childseat...it is very hard to get it in and kids head will hit ceiling!). Golf clubs will NOT fit widthwise: sure the car is wide enough, but GM Engineers (in their infinate wisdom) made the trunk supports so they come down in the trunk and squish anything taller than 4" tall for at least 6" from each side. And the best engineering feat? Do NOT let your key fob go dead or low. To get into car (there are NO key holes in either door) you have to open the trunk (the key hole is 3" above license plate top...hidden. Once trunk is open, there is a plastic pull tab under rear window deck (if you are over 5' tall, you cannot see it without leaning into trunk). Pulling opens driver door. You now are in the car-but fob is only way to start it-so you are sunk. Don't get me wrong, I love this car-but you had better know idiosyncracies before buying it!
