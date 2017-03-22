Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe for Sale Near Me

65 listings
CTS Coupe Reviews & Specs
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    74,843 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,275

    $2,248 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Silver
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    36,789 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,975

    $1,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe in Silver
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe

    70,464 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,900

    $1,053 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium in Gray
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium

    67,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,495

    $655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    53,226 miles

    $16,689

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium

    65,383 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,557

    $977 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    82,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,500

    $403 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    60,437 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

    $461 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    47,294 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe

    93,303 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,950

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    118,131 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,998

    $642 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe

    44,811 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $17,797

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe

    77,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,888

    $819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe

    48,854 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    81,548 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $16,990

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Silver
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    157,761 miles

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance in Silver
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance

    72,598 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,984

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe

    112,708 miles
    3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS Coupe

Overall Consumer Rating
4.88 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
Great 1 or 2 person car
TMH,03/22/2017
Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Don't expect anyone to get into or ride in the back seat. Nearly impossible to sit up as adult and thus should consider this car a "two seater" and 3/4 only in emergency or children (w/o childseat...it is very hard to get it in and kids head will hit ceiling!). Golf clubs will NOT fit widthwise: sure the car is wide enough, but GM Engineers (in their infinate wisdom) made the trunk supports so they come down in the trunk and squish anything taller than 4" tall for at least 6" from each side. And the best engineering feat? Do NOT let your key fob go dead or low. To get into car (there are NO key holes in either door) you have to open the trunk (the key hole is 3" above license plate top...hidden. Once trunk is open, there is a plastic pull tab under rear window deck (if you are over 5' tall, you cannot see it without leaning into trunk). Pulling opens driver door. You now are in the car-but fob is only way to start it-so you are sunk. Don't get me wrong, I love this car-but you had better know idiosyncracies before buying it!
Report abuse
