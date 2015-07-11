Vehicle overview

The 2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe is a two-door luxury coupe that stands out from the crowd. Its angular design is undeniably provocative and modern, and it's complemented by a slick electronics interface in the cabin and enjoyable performance on the road. However, the CTS coupe makes quite a few sacrifices in the name of style.

The biggest of these is regarding headroom, which is quite tight in the backseat and limits the Cadillac's usefulness for transporting passengers. In addition, the aggressively raked rear window looks neat, but it extends over the rear seating area and singes the noggins of occupants on hot summer days. In addition, rear visibility is kindly described as challenging, and the small trunk has a narrow opening that forces you to get creative when packing anything bulkier than a bag of groceries.

Of course, you might overlook many of these shortcomings if the Cadillac CTS Coupe was exciting to drive. And indeed, the CTS Coupe's V6 engine feels responsive and powerful from the driver seat, even though its actual acceleration numbers fall short of major rivals in the class. Similarly, the Caddy's handling is good enough to make a Sunday morning drive enjoyable, but it doesn't feel as sharp or precise around turns as other premium-brand coupes. What's more, the optional sport suspension results in a harsh ride quality that most consumers won't find livable.

The good news is that the newly redesigned Cadillac CTS sedan (reviewed separately) rights most of the coupe's missteps based on our early testing. If you're set on getting something with only two doors, though, we'd recommend you check out other luxury coupes like the Audi A5 and S5, BMW 4 Series, Infiniti Q60 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. All of these coupes are likely to cost you more, but they're far more functional on a day-to-day basis and, in most cases, quicker as well. Unquestionably, the 2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe is still a stunning car to behold, but we suggest test-driving its impressive competition before you make a decision.