Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great 1 or 2 person car
Don't expect anyone to get into or ride in the back seat. Nearly impossible to sit up as adult and thus should consider this car a "two seater" and 3/4 only in emergency or children (w/o childseat...it is very hard to get it in and kids head will hit ceiling!). Golf clubs will NOT fit widthwise: sure the car is wide enough, but GM Engineers (in their infinate wisdom) made the trunk supports so they come down in the trunk and squish anything taller than 4" tall for at least 6" from each side. And the best engineering feat? Do NOT let your key fob go dead or low. To get into car (there are NO key holes in either door) you have to open the trunk (the key hole is 3" above license plate top...hidden. Once trunk is open, there is a plastic pull tab under rear window deck (if you are over 5' tall, you cannot see it without leaning into trunk). Pulling opens driver door. You now are in the car-but fob is only way to start it-so you are sunk. Don't get me wrong, I love this car-but you had better know idiosyncracies before buying it!
Beautiful car
I love a good looking car and this one of the sharpest and most unique looking cars on the road.The fit , finish and paint quality are impressive. Its as nice on the inside as it looks on the outside. Very comfortable seats and clear well thought out controls. A little disappointed in the 10 speaker Bose audio systems power output but the sound is crisp and clean. The six speed shiftable auto is smooth and quiet.The engine seems under powered and struggles to haul this small yet 3900 lb. car up to speed from a stop. It has good freeway punch and does well once you get it rolling. Handling is tight and flat and inspires confidence in wet or dry conditions and extremely maneuverable.
Very nice sport coupe by Cadillac...
Typical coupe, difficult enter/exit of rear seats. However, very nice features, performance, comfort for a sport/luxury coupe and great design. Had the vehicle since new and I’d hate to trade it in for the more bland(er) newer Caddy's.
Surprisingly Impressed
My first american built car , coming from a BMW 650i Coupe, my 2012 Cadillac Coupe is well built, handles great, very comfortable and fun to drive. The sport supension gives the car a tight and sporty feel. Handling and cornering are great. The fit and finish is well done and though many may feel the interior is tight, I like that feel in a sport coupe and would buy a sedan or SUV if I wanted roominess!! I was tired of the expensive quirkiness of my past BMW's and Mercedes and after 4 Lexus' - wanted something different. This car has unique style, you don't see 4 of them t every stop light and it is quiet, has a great sounding engine and is comfortable.
What a thrill!
The car is a stunner visually. It's hard to walk up to it without a smile on your face and you get a lot of positive reactions from other people. The interior is also very nice, as with all of the CTS line. The seats are firm, but comfortable. I've made a 2-day, 1400 mile trip in the coupe and was very comfortable. I have the performance collection coupe w/o the summer tires and the ride is firm, controlled but comfortable. I don't feel isolated from the road but I don't feel every bump in it either. The car performs well and is a lot of fun to drive. The rear seating is tight, I would never put an adult back there ... who in their right mind would buy a coupe for the back seat?
