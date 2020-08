Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe for Sale Near Me

Round Rock Nissan - Round Rock / Texas

Inspected by Round Rock Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!! Buy with Confidence!! Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. This Cadillac CTS Coupe is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe: The Cadillac CTS is a mid-sized luxury sedan in competition with the 5-series BMW and the Mercedes Benz C-Class. Through extensive use of technology and chassis design, Cadillac is hoping to please both those looking for a pure luxury car and those who want a little bit more sport with their upscale sedan. Strengths of this model include spacious, good handling, powerful engines, Luxurious, and packed with new technology

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DE1E31E0108679

Stock: E0108679

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020