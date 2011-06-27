Estimated values
1998 Buick Regal 25th Anniversary 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,179
|$2,234
|$2,809
|Clean
|$1,037
|$1,970
|$2,477
|Average
|$754
|$1,443
|$1,814
|Rough
|$470
|$916
|$1,152
Estimated values
1998 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,125
|$1,940
|$2,386
|Clean
|$990
|$1,711
|$2,104
|Average
|$720
|$1,253
|$1,541
|Rough
|$449
|$795
|$978
Estimated values
1998 Buick Regal LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$964
|$1,564
|$1,894
|Clean
|$848
|$1,379
|$1,671
|Average
|$616
|$1,010
|$1,224
|Rough
|$384
|$641
|$777