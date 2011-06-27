Used 1998 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews
Loved this car!
Got this car from a relative at 100,000 miles. It was by far my favorite car that I've owned. It was well maintained, and never gave me any problems at all. The driver window motor did eventually go out, but that was really the only problem I ever had. It felt like a luxury car, and the supercharger made it really fun to drive. I put 30,000 miles on it in a year, but it drove like brand new. It got pretty good mileage (I averaged about 23 MPG) It was a safe car too, someone rear-ended me on the freeway doing 50 and pushed me into the car ahead of me. Unfortunately, this totalled my car, but my passenger and I walked away without a scratch. I'd buy this car again in a heartbeat.
1998 Regal GS
We bought this car new in 1998 at a dealership in Phoenix and it is loaded. We liked the styling and comfort along with the sporty feeling it has. Over the years we have had to replace the alternator, plugs, wires, HVAC head, front rotors twice, blower motor and steering rack. These items are minor to me and do not sway how I feel about this classic cruiser. Love the supercharger and handling. It is in the body shop right now getting a new paint job as the water based paint from factory was peeling off on all of the horizontal surfaces. Can't wait to get our rocketship home again. It is worth putting the money into fixing as new car payments are outrageous. Great road car. Update....still going strong with 178,000 miles. Still love this car and it is still like new inside and out. I get lots of compliments on it and even a few offers to purchase it from me. No way.
fast sleeper
I was looking for a comfortable inexpensive car for my long work commute. I stumbled upon this car and went for it. I'm glad I did!!! this thng is a rocket. I like to keep quiet on the power with friends and then 'get it on' on a on ramp or something and watch the expression on their face!! when they we NOT expected the car to explode to 80MPH in a few seconds !! yeah I'm believer in the Buick GS or any other Buick hot rod they'll probably be my preferred work communte car forever!! I hate slugs. I like the car so much I think I'm going to do a few engines mods to really wake it up.
I love this car
I have owned this car for about a year and a half and have nothing but good things to say! I recently read an article that ranked Buicks as one of the most reliable luxury cars! Go get one if you haven't already!!!
Good looks aren't everything
Great looking car, but every winter my heater turns my lights off. Major electrical problems, plus the Dexcool builds up an oily residue in my coolant system and I have to flush every year, not every 5 like they state. Try to stay away from this car.
