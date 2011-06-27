Estimated values
2007 BMW 5 Series 525xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,825
|$3,559
|$3,965
|Clean
|$2,546
|$3,210
|$3,575
|Average
|$1,988
|$2,512
|$2,794
|Rough
|$1,431
|$1,814
|$2,013
Estimated values
2007 BMW 5 Series 530xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,213
|$4,036
|$4,493
|Clean
|$2,896
|$3,640
|$4,050
|Average
|$2,262
|$2,849
|$3,166
|Rough
|$1,627
|$2,057
|$2,281
Estimated values
2007 BMW 5 Series 530xi 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,533
|$4,268
|$4,677
|Clean
|$3,185
|$3,850
|$4,217
|Average
|$2,487
|$3,012
|$3,296
|Rough
|$1,789
|$2,175
|$2,375
Estimated values
2007 BMW 5 Series 550i 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,802
|$4,865
|$5,453
|Clean
|$3,427
|$4,387
|$4,916
|Average
|$2,676
|$3,433
|$3,842
|Rough
|$1,925
|$2,479
|$2,768
Estimated values
2007 BMW 5 Series 525i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,902
|$3,675
|$4,103
|Clean
|$2,615
|$3,314
|$3,699
|Average
|$2,042
|$2,594
|$2,891
|Rough
|$1,469
|$1,873
|$2,083
Estimated values
2007 BMW 5 Series 530i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,296
|$4,179
|$4,669
|Clean
|$2,970
|$3,769
|$4,209
|Average
|$2,320
|$2,950
|$3,290
|Rough
|$1,669
|$2,130
|$2,370