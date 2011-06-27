Used 2007 BMW 5 Series Consumer Reviews

2007 BMW 525xi Louis Lerebours , 05/28/2008 66 of 68 people found this review helpful This car is unique and I cannot describe how you feel when you drive it. You must own one and drive it on a regular basis to understand. Report Abuse

Sublime Tim , 10/11/2010 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Great car bought it from a friend who upgraded to the M5 with the SmG. Has all options except heads up display. She now misses her 550i and I love it. Acceleration is smooth but stupidly fast. Can do 120 and not even break a sweat. Fuel economy is around 17 for city, but 27 for highway doing 80. Impressive. Love the interior, 20 way comfort are great. Idrive is useful I think older people just get confused with new technology (I'm 24). Can be finicky at times however. The styling works for the car depending on the color. Mines black with tan interior so it looks understated and all business. Keep making excuses to go drive somewhere. Car is so much fun. Report Abuse

New to BMW Leonberger , 03/30/2010 19 of 19 people found this review helpful After much research I made the plunge and bought a low mileage 530i. My observations: Ride: the car has a great tight ride. Either you like it or you don't - I love it. iDrive: reviews of idrive nearly caused me to buy another car. If you expect to get in and drive off and immediately operate idrive, you will likely be frustrated. If you will read the manual while sitting in your driveway for 20 minutes, it is not much different than Windows and a mouse. I'm 57 and computer literate. Climate control was the only part of idrive I did not master (without needing to look) in 24 hours. Fuel economy from FL to GA was an amazing 31 mpg @ 75-80 mph. I love the car. Report Abuse

Love it! John , 10/16/2018 530xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought my '07 with 126000 miles on it. I now have 296000 and am debating keeping it until I hit 500k. I drive about 4800 miles per month in Colorado and have had it in deep snow (above the whel center) and in mud in the mountains. I've never been stuck and it does better than my SUV. I'm not the gentlest driver and tow a 3500 lb trailer with it. I've had minimal problems. I do my own maintenance and find that parts are reasonable and in many cases cheaper than that for an American vehicle (my other cars). Don't buy from the dealer. These cars are well thought out and easy to work on. I've changed the altenator ($150 wearable item), ignition packs ($200 normal 100k maintenance), transfer case gear ($60), four sets of tires (I drive a lot), oil changed every 10k miles (10 minutes to do). My first brake change is coming up but I can get all new good quality rotors and pads for around $200. I do have to replace the transfer case but I picked up a used one for under $300 with under 100k miles on it. It's a total of 19 bolts and about 6 hours of work. The only complaint I have is that the "lifetime" oil in the transfer case is not and needs to be checked around every 50k miles. Its about $70 per quart from the dealer. That's what caused my transfer case to fail. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse