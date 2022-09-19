2023 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars

gonofurther , 09/19/2022 330e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)

My fourth 3-series and my favorite so far. Needed a daily driver to replace an aging Chevy Bolt, my weekender being a 2014 Porsche Boxster S. With a 14 mile round-trip commute I do not need huge electric-only range, making a PHEV of some sort the right choice for me. I cross-shopped all the PHEV's under $60k and landed on the 2023 BMW 330e, which I ordered just to my liking, for which I paid MSRP, and of which I took delivery last week. First impressions? This is easily the quietest car I have driven. I can have a whispered conversation with my wife driving 80 mph on the freeway. Engine noise is unobtrusive and switching between gas and electric in hybrid mode is unnoticeable. I spec'd mine with the Adaptive M-suspension which I would highly recommend. Though my last three 3-series were of the F-generation making this a somewhat unfair comparison, all had Msport fixed suspension that seemed to aim more for the sporty but were also jittery and high strung. The Adaptive M-suspension in comfort mode on this car seems to strike an excellent balance between suspension comfort and drivability. The combination of a refined powertrain and smooth driving dynamics yield a level of refinement I was frankly surprised to obtain at this price point. The interior is lovely and expensive-feeling in a tasteful manner, featuring comfortable and supportive seats, high-grade materials on all surfaces, and very well laid-out controls. The large curved center screen is bright and expansive and the instrument cluster tunable to different viewing options. I've been following owners manual instructions on break-in and so have not had a chance to really get on it, but even a gentle prod of the fun pedal leads to plenty of oomph and the low end torque from the electric motor is quite palpable. So far it would appear that efficiency is as advertised. I'm 250 miles in and not even down to a half-tank running exclusively in hybrid mode. Mine is the Msport spec so I cannot speak to the standard braking feel but holy mother are the brakes good on the Msport version. Feel is perfect and stopping power feels way better than any car I have driven other than a pile of Porsches (I have own two and tracked many others). There are a few features which I find less satisfactory. It took me quite awhile to sort through even a few of the configurable options. This version of iDrive is certainly superior to those of my past 3-series and I suppose that feature overload will not be unique to this car. I am also not super in love with certain styling aspects, not least of which is the Darth Vader look of the front fascia and splitter of the Msport spec, which you have to go with if you want the M Adaptive suspension. Likewise the instrument cluster, which has a "<" on the left showing speed and a ">" on the right showing efficiency - this is in comfort mode, with what is shown in sports mode being, I think, a speedo and a tach. These are modest gripes with what has been a major surprise. I paid $42k in 2010 for a BMW 335d, which was far less refined than this 330e for which I paid under $50k. Heck, my Bolt was $42k new. If you are looking for an stylish, smooth, quiet, and refined PHEV that doesn't seem to require any compromises this might be the one. It sure is for me.