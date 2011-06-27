Used 2007 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews
Road Machined
This is my second S4; a black on black automatic sedan with carbon fibre trim; bluetook; parktronic; premium sound; navigation and front heated seats. The car is sensational - even better than the first. The combination of the handling with the steering wheel controlled tiptronic transmission is fantastic. The navigation is a first for me and is a fascinating feature as in the bluetooth cell phone feature which is a must option in my view. This is a great road and highway vehicle; it comes close to handling as well as my 2004 40th Anniversary Porsche 911 coupe with short shifter, sport exhaust and H&R springs. The AWD with snows makes for year-round fun in the northeast. In short, worth the $$.
Audi Rocks
Such a fun car to drive. Mysteriously fast, but you don't feel it because of the quietness inside. The build quality is bar none. Rock solid smoothness and handling. At first I didn't like the sirius/navigation/radio controls because I missed having buttons to push to change stations. Having now used the wheels on the steering wheel, I find it much easier and less distracting then those old push buttons. One downside of this marvelous machine is its gas mileage. Audi needs to address this issue.
I love this car
This car is awesome. In no way too flashy. The audi S4 performs really well and gets the job done on the road. I chose it mainly because I wanted a complete package I could enjoy for years to come. It is also a pretty rare car and I have only seen one more other exact car as mine on the road. I have the dtm package on black so its a very low profile look. The exhaust sound is very menacing stock and it sounds amazing with the windows down. The transmission shifts smoothly and the power is across the whole power band. Its amazing how you don't have to wait for any turbo to give you the extra power you need. Its all there.
Bang for the buck
Simply the best car I have owned and here is my list of previous cars: 07 M5, 05 M3, 06 Cayman, 03 M5. Just purchased a 07 S4 convertible with 24k miles. This is an outstanding car for the money. It performs very well, goes where you point it and blazing fast. I smile every time I turn the key in the morning. Gas mileage is what it is and you can average over 20mpg in the city if you baby it. I have a family of 4 and this car is the perfect machine for a daily driver and fun for the dad. And that Audi craftsmanship, you cant go wrong there either.
First months of ownership
This is my first Audi/German car. I was looking for a fun, safe, classy car that would accommodate my 6 year old twins. I looked at all cars under 60k. The S4 fulfilled all my expectations and more. I still find new features on the car, i.e. the way it channels rain over the car not on the side windows and the memory of seat, mirror and climate settings tied to the remote. The build quality is excellent. It is so solid. The speed is addictive. Cornering is phenomenal. It's limits cannot be safely explored on the street. I am a quattro convert.
