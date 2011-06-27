  1. Home
Used 2007 Audi S4 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2007 S4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$55,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$55,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)215.8/315.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$55,700
Torque302 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$55,700
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$55,700
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$55,700
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$55,700
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$55,700
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,700
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,700
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room45.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$55,700
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4211 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length180.0 in.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height54.8 in.
EPA interior volume89.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.5 in.
Width70.0 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$55,700
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Brilliant Red
  • Dolphin Gray Metallic
  • Moro Blue Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Black/Silver, premium leather
  • Silver/Black, premium leather
  • Crimson Red/Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$55,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
235/40R18 91Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$55,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$55,700
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
