Estimated values
2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,128
|$27,683
|$31,122
|Clean
|$22,924
|$26,306
|$29,572
|Average
|$20,515
|$23,553
|$26,472
|Rough
|$18,107
|$20,799
|$23,372
Estimated values
2015 Audi A8 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,035
|$26,796
|$29,472
|Clean
|$22,835
|$25,463
|$28,004
|Average
|$20,436
|$22,798
|$25,068
|Rough
|$18,037
|$20,132
|$22,133
Estimated values
2015 Audi A8 L TDI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,032
|$33,515
|$37,852
|Clean
|$27,583
|$31,848
|$35,967
|Average
|$24,684
|$28,515
|$32,196
|Rough
|$21,786
|$25,181
|$28,426
Estimated values
2015 Audi A8 4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,047
|$28,979
|$31,821
|Clean
|$24,747
|$27,538
|$30,236
|Average
|$22,147
|$24,655
|$27,066
|Rough
|$19,546
|$21,773
|$23,897
Estimated values
2015 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,809
|$30,526
|$34,123
|Clean
|$25,471
|$29,007
|$32,423
|Average
|$22,795
|$25,971
|$29,024
|Rough
|$20,119
|$22,935
|$25,626
Estimated values
2015 Audi A8 L W12 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (6.3L 12cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,577
|$57,804
|$63,833
|Clean
|$49,003
|$54,929
|$60,654
|Average
|$43,854
|$49,179
|$54,296
|Rough
|$38,705
|$43,429
|$47,938