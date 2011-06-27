Used 2015 Audi A8 Consumer Reviews
Traded S7 for A8L
Traded my S7 for this A8L. Love the seating for 5, the rear leg room and the overall quality of interior. The ride is superb. (10 months later) After driving the A8 for almost a year I've found it's the best car we've owned. Better than our S7, A7, BMW 5's and a 7. Comfort and ride are superb, as is rear seat leg room. I've had no mechanical problems while adding 18,000 miles over the past 10 months or so. I've had more powerful engines, but can't see why I'd want more than the 3.0 for this car as it accelerates beautifully. Now had the car for 4 years. Still no mech problems and still the best car we’ve owned. I will keep it until we have an A8 that matches Tesla for self driving.
what a great car
love this car i trade my A7 for a A8 L and been the best decision you can make if you have kids. this would be our 3rd Audi and the most reliable car company we had own from range rover to Mercedes Benz.
4.0L Daily Driver/Limo
This is an exceptional car, one I look forward to owning for many years. I purchased mine gently used (15k miles-strongly recommended given the depreciation) from an Audi dealer after 1 year of patient research. I needed a daily driver (I was commuting 120 miles daily) with all wheel drive, good-great gas mileage and comfort. I landed a 2015, fully loaded 4.0L, after exclusively researching diesels, and I've not looked back. Its extremely (almost scary) fast and nimble in Sport Mode and a world class, gas-sipping luxury saloon in Comfort Mode: 0-60 in 4 seconds (unreal power) or 30mpg on a gentle highway jaunt, the car has incredible range: and although its fantastic to drive, riding in the back seat (with the Rear Seat Executive Package) is equally wonderful. And I although some will say they disagree, I strongly recommend the Bang and Olufsen sound option: just watch a few of the videos online about the perfectionistic development of the system, and listen to one against the other: I've been grateful I held out until one came available. I'd strongly recommend AudiCare (its a total bargain given the frequency and cost of services) and it transfers with the car, which I'd imagine increases residual value. I could go on and on about all of the details which make the vehicle exceptional- I'd just recommend you go drive one.
More than I Expected...
I have driven a Lexus for the past 16 years. I have never has a bad experience, but wanted a change. It has been two months and 4,000 miles. The Audi has delivered in every way. I loved the test drive, but find myself learning more about the car and feeling more at at home in the Audi every time I hit start... I got a lot more than I expected. There is a huge difference in Japanese vs German engineering. Design, acceleration, handling, features, air ride suspension (wow!), and the way I fit in the adjustable seat. The A8 offers subtle and spectacular at the same time. Don't buy a MB, BMW, or a Lexus without driving the Audi. Definitely worth your consideration....
Dieselgate Audi
The second generation V-6 TDI is a fabulous car. Such a shame that VW/Audi felt they had to cheat on the emissions tests, because the repairs done to meet spec had virtually no impact on the car's operation. About all they did was set the shift points at a higher RPM. But because of the cheating, diesel cars are probably dead in the US market. One can make a good case that the emission standards are ridiculously high, but that's not the point. The problem is that VW/Audi cheated to get around them...and they wouldn't have had to. Because of all this, the value of these cars has fallen through the floor. But if you can get one for a song, you won't be disappointed. The car has plenty of power, handles beautifully, rides very comfortably, and gets amazing fuel economy for its size. I have easily hit mid-40 mpg on freeway trips (at least according to the computer). The only thing that falls down is the navigation system. The voice activation is poor. It often can't find a specific address. It is slow. Audi connect, which overlays Google Earth on the map, is a neat toy, but it is too expensive for what it is. My other gripe is repair costs. Once the warranty expires, this baby is going to be expensive. It uses odd size tires...and goes through them quickly. I think I paid about $1600 for a set of four new Michelins. At least they are good tires. The Pirellis that were original were horrible. Very noisy. And the brakes don't last very long either. New front pads and rotors at around 30K...one independent shop quoted $1200...got them done at another for around $800. Can't imagine what the dealer would get. Dealer gets $100 for a set of wiper blades, for Pete's sake. Once the Audi Care expires, routine maintenance goes to an independent. Dealer prices are beyond belief. But the Audi A8 diesel is truly a great car, better than the several BMW and Mercedes I've had in the past. No regrets whatever about buying this car!
