Used 2013 Audi A8 Consumer Reviews
Still in Love over 1 year in
I purchased my A8 late spring 2013 and have had no surprises, just pure driving pleasure. This change to Audi was driven by frustration of dealer practices to purchase a new Mercedes S-550/S350 Bluetec at that time a 2012/13 model. I was promised an excellent deal but after almost 4days of back/forth on price and frustration,I went looking for Audi and I'm very happy I did. The only reason for not leaving any sooner I had 4 new Benz's within the last 6yrs from that dealership. Forget about loyalty. Love what you drive. I really do. This big girl has excellent dance moves..Rain or Shine, Curves or Straights it drives like a smaller car begging to show off. Both City/Hwy MPG is impressive. I still love my Audi A8..Im am almost 2 years in on my 2nd one a 2015 A8L..these cars are problem free and the Long wheelbase is just as enjoyable as the short. I really enjoyed my 2013, but my 2015 I love. I did look again at new 2014-15 Mercedes S550 but didn't find enough merit to return to a Benz. It was nice but in my experience not better. I truly enjoy driving my Audi A8L.. What is really impressive is the truly satisfying ownership experience and the technology available for the price. If you find yourself looking for pleasure in your drive...Go experience a Audi for yourself.. I still love what I Drive...
The biggest disappointment
Ladies and Gentlemen, I am counting the days to return this leased vehicle and forget about this nightmare. I have experienced an array of problems during the last three years ranging from complete power steering replacement, faulty MMI unit, electric sunshades, tiers to excessive sticky brake residue., etc. The biggest problem are the tires. Audi created the unique size of the wheel for this vehicle (265/40/R20), which is only available from Pirelli tire manufacturer in all-season configuration. There are no other all-season tires available for this vehicle from any tire manufacturer in the world. Pirelli tires are extremely noisy from the beginning with horrible traction during wet and snowy weather and they last for only 20000 miles with very slow and conservative driving. After which the noise becomes unbearable. The biggest disappointment ever.
excellent luxury sport car
Impressive how it combines both luxury and sportiness . Far better than Mercedes and BMW , surprisingly
Ballsy
This is a very understated but elegant automobile. The A8 has acceleration on demand and handles like a much smaller vehicle. This is class!
Auto Mags are missing the boat
WOW!!! Automobile, Road and Track, Car and Driver..you're all missing something special by ignoring this beast. My previous were a GS400, BMW 545i, Panamera 4s (8cyl). I swear this car out accelerates the Porsche and handles better than the Lexus or Beemer w/sport pkg.. This Audi accelerates so effortlessly and uneventful it almost scares me. A locomotive that Edmunds claims does 0-60mph on 4.2. After 2500 miles, I'm finally gettin the guts to push it around corners. It sticks like glue. However you're so relaxed driving this vehicle it seems a shame to throw it around like the Porsche. Cmon car mags, spread the word. This beast is something very special.
