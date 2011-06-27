Used 2013 Audi A8 Consumer Reviews

Still in Love over 1 year in djefferson , 07/21/2014 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I purchased my A8 late spring 2013 and have had no surprises, just pure driving pleasure. This change to Audi was driven by frustration of dealer practices to purchase a new Mercedes S-550/S350 Bluetec at that time a 2012/13 model. I was promised an excellent deal but after almost 4days of back/forth on price and frustration,I went looking for Audi and I'm very happy I did. The only reason for not leaving any sooner I had 4 new Benz's within the last 6yrs from that dealership. Forget about loyalty. Love what you drive. I really do. This big girl has excellent dance moves..Rain or Shine, Curves or Straights it drives like a smaller car begging to show off. Both City/Hwy MPG is impressive. I still love my Audi A8..Im am almost 2 years in on my 2nd one a 2015 A8L..these cars are problem free and the Long wheelbase is just as enjoyable as the short. I really enjoyed my 2013, but my 2015 I love. I did look again at new 2014-15 Mercedes S550 but didn't find enough merit to return to a Benz. It was nice but in my experience not better. I truly enjoy driving my Audi A8L.. What is really impressive is the truly satisfying ownership experience and the technology available for the price. If you find yourself looking for pleasure in your drive...Go experience a Audi for yourself.. I still love what I Drive... Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

The biggest disappointment magician2166 , 07/07/2013 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 20 of 22 people found this review helpful Ladies and Gentlemen, I am counting the days to return this leased vehicle and forget about this nightmare. I have experienced an array of problems during the last three years ranging from complete power steering replacement, faulty MMI unit, electric sunshades, tiers to excessive sticky brake residue., etc. The biggest problem are the tires. Audi created the unique size of the wheel for this vehicle (265/40/R20), which is only available from Pirelli tire manufacturer in all-season configuration. There are no other all-season tires available for this vehicle from any tire manufacturer in the world. Pirelli tires are extremely noisy from the beginning with horrible traction during wet and snowy weather and they last for only 20000 miles with very slow and conservative driving. After which the noise becomes unbearable. The biggest disappointment ever. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

excellent luxury sport car FM , 01/30/2017 L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Impressive how it combines both luxury and sportiness . Far better than Mercedes and BMW , surprisingly Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ballsy Melvin Alexander , 09/30/2016 4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a very understated but elegant automobile. The A8 has acceleration on demand and handles like a much smaller vehicle. This is class! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse