Estimated values
2013 Audi A8 L W12 6.3 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (6.3L 12cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,891
|$42,965
|$47,989
|Clean
|$34,496
|$40,183
|$44,873
|Average
|$29,707
|$34,621
|$38,642
|Rough
|$24,919
|$29,058
|$32,411
Estimated values
2013 Audi A8 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,401
|$19,045
|$21,233
|Clean
|$15,336
|$17,812
|$19,855
|Average
|$13,207
|$15,346
|$17,098
|Rough
|$11,078
|$12,881
|$14,341
Estimated values
2013 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,053
|$20,389
|$23,145
|Clean
|$15,946
|$19,069
|$21,642
|Average
|$13,733
|$16,429
|$18,637
|Rough
|$11,519
|$13,789
|$15,632
Estimated values
2013 Audi A8 L 4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,951
|$22,472
|$25,382
|Clean
|$17,721
|$21,017
|$23,734
|Average
|$15,261
|$18,108
|$20,438
|Rough
|$12,801
|$15,198
|$17,143
Estimated values
2013 Audi A8 4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,844
|$20,670
|$23,008
|Clean
|$16,686
|$19,332
|$21,514
|Average
|$14,370
|$16,656
|$18,526
|Rough
|$12,053
|$13,980
|$15,539