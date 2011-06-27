  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,596$21,331$24,203
Clean$18,010$20,649$23,413
Average$16,838$19,285$21,833
Rough$15,666$17,921$20,253
Estimated values
2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,963$28,183$31,567
Clean$24,176$27,282$30,537
Average$22,603$25,480$28,476
Rough$21,030$23,678$26,415
Estimated values
2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Season of Audi Selection 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,388$22,240$25,235
Clean$18,777$21,529$24,411
Average$17,555$20,107$22,764
Rough$16,333$18,685$21,116
Estimated values
2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,523$22,136$24,882
Clean$18,908$21,429$24,070
Average$17,677$20,014$22,446
Rough$16,447$18,598$20,821
Estimated values
2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,578$23,604$26,783
Clean$19,929$22,849$25,909
Average$18,632$21,340$24,161
Rough$17,335$19,831$22,412
Estimated values
2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,798$22,709$25,768
Clean$19,174$21,983$24,927
Average$17,926$20,532$23,245
Rough$16,678$19,080$21,563
Estimated values
2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,721$27,210$30,875
Clean$22,974$26,340$29,867
Average$21,479$24,601$27,851
Rough$19,984$22,861$25,836
Estimated values
2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,949$28,175$31,567
Clean$24,162$27,274$30,537
Average$22,590$25,473$28,476
Rough$21,018$23,672$26,415
Estimated values
2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,822$26,960$30,258
Clean$23,072$26,098$29,270
Average$21,570$24,375$27,295
Rough$20,069$22,651$25,319
Estimated values
2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,727$23,672$26,765
Clean$20,074$22,915$25,891
Average$18,768$21,402$24,144
Rough$17,461$19,889$22,396
Estimated values
2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Season of Audi Selection 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,166$23,981$26,941
Clean$20,499$23,215$26,062
Average$19,165$21,682$24,303
Rough$17,831$20,149$22,544
Estimated values
2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,906$20,576$23,380
Clean$17,342$19,918$22,617
Average$16,213$18,602$21,091
Rough$15,085$17,287$19,564
Estimated values
2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,133$25,058$28,131
Clean$21,435$24,257$27,213
Average$20,041$22,655$25,377
Rough$18,646$21,053$23,540
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Audi A4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,342 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,918 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,342 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,918 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Audi A4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,342 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,918 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Audi A4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Audi A4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Audi A4 ranges from $15,085 to $23,380, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Audi A4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.