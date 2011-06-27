Used 2017 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews
Sport Package makes a world of difference
I have owned 2 x 2017 Audi A4 in the span of 6 months. I traded in a 2013 BMW 320i with Stage 1 Dinan 6 speed manual (comparable to stock 328 i) for 2017 Audi A4 Premium Quattro. When I did the test drive, I drove the one with sport package and Premium Plus trim. I chose this car over Lexus IS 350/IS200t/IS300 , Jaguar XE, BMW 328i and BMW 340i(yeah!) first time around. the key reason was the responsiveness of 7 speed Dual Clutch transmission(coming from manual). Although other brands have numbers behind them, the transmission-engine combination can challenge the higher engine trim Jaguars and BMWs and it is way more refined. The Quattro system is obvious while cornering or taking turns with confidence, especially when it is wet. Dallas toll roads can be very prone to hydroplaning and boy, does it rain hard here. First time around.. to save costs, I went with the Premium. The car drove well(super quick with launch control and sport mode, paddles), but I was not happy with the speakers and sound system, although I am far from being an audiophile and I was not a fan of the base system and I was not a fan of the Ibis white exterior without the S-Line trim. So decided to bite the bullet and trade it in with 6200 miles and 6 months of ownership for 2017 A4 with Premium Plus/-Quattro with Sport Package. Although sport suspension and seats don't seem to make a difference on paper, they make a big difference in the way this car handles. I don't have the adaptive damper package which is available in Prestige trim, but this suspension is how this car should be in the first place. It is way more planted without being jarring and a ride quality/comfort above anything else in its genre. But coming from BMW, this is more close to the handling I am used to. I am a happy camper now. I love the Android Auto/Apple CarPlay with the Bang and Olufsen 3D sound. I personally stayed away from Tech Package(although cool and envy inducing and great conversation piece) since in my opinion, it is a little too risky to have in a first year German vehicle...So bottom line is for those normal people(not the trackers and oversteer/opposite lock enthusiats) migrating from BMW and convinced about 2017 A4(which should not be difficult ), I would highly recommend checking the Sport Package and Quattro. For someone with slightly elevated sense of sportiness in a car, it is a perfect fit for me. Also, I have lost money on Premium to warrant such an opinion, I guess..:-)
Outstanding tech wrapped around a really good car
I test drove a lot of cars (3-series, C300, GLC, XC60, Mazda6, Mini Clubman) before choosing the 2017 A4 and so far, I really enjoy the car. Right now, I think it offers the best mix of tech, performance and luxury in the class, at least until the next 3-series or whatever leapfrogs it. Pros: - The tech goodies are really impressive. Virtual Cockpit is fantastic and having the nav right in front of you in a huge display is actually very useful. It's easy to learn the basic functions of the infotainment system, but it is worth the time to dig deeper and really understand all the different ways you can customize the experience. It makes the car a lot more enjoyable. Even with all the tech, the usability is much better than Mercedes and Lexus. Honestly, you really need to get the technology package to get the best out of this car. - Beyond the gadgets, this is a very good driver's car. Acceleration and braking are very strong, especially with quattro. The ride is firm but controlled. The steering is lighter than I would prefer though. - The interior is not as rich as the C-Class and the GLC, but the materials are high quality, visibility is excellent and the look is very clean and modern. I am 6'2" with really broad shoulders and size 14 feet, and I have enough head and legroom in the front. I did not fit well at all in the C300, IS and Jaguar XE. The 3 series also has a pretty roomy cabin. - It doesn't use run-flats and has an actual spare tire. I never cared until my wife and I both had flats last year. I had a spare tire. She didn't. I was able to get moving again. She had to get towed. Enough said. Cons: - Setting up the AudiConnect trial was a pain that required multiple phone calls and websites. I was told there were issues with both the new A4 and Q7. I work in tech, so I was able to muddle through this and get everything set up, but Audi really needs to improve the process. - Exterior styling is handsome, but too much like the last generation A4 and the current A3. It's really difficult to tell them apart at first glance. It would have been nice if the new A4 was a little more distinctive - Interior storage could be better. I love the adjustable center armrest, which seems to be a VW/Audi signature, but it doesn't fully cover the compartment, so you can't store anything showy in there. The glovebox is also very small, but at least there is a deep compartment next to the steering wheel that can hold a decent amount of items. - I wish you didn't have to pony up for the Prestige package to get the additional driver assist package. LA traffic would be a little less annoying with the dynamic cruise control, but cost aside, Prestige models are almost impossible to find on dealer lots right now, and good luck getting a color other than black or white. - With all the new tech, I hope long-term reliability isn't an issue.
Love my Gotland Green 2017 A4
I've had my 2017 A4 quattro Prestige for 3 weeks now. I love this car. First time I've had an Audi I'm coming out of a 2014 BMW 428i coupe. This car is light years ahead of the BMW in terms of technology. The car my dealer had on the lot had the full tech and driver assistance packages. I wasn't planning to get all of these features but I got a great price on the car and I do love the features. The heads-up display is awesome. I love the highly customizable LED interior lighting too. The virtual cockpit along with large center screen are so amazingly clear and easy to use. I love how well thought out the graphics are. The fit and finish inside is very good everything from the paint finish to the seams inside and out. No rattles or anything. The front seats (which my car has the warm weather package and in Florida that's a must) are very comfortable. Love the design, headlights, tail lights, grille, wheels on my Prestige with gray/silver 2 tone. This car looks so sharp, literally. If I had to give anything that could use improvement, and this is really hard, I'd say: the bang and olufsen stereo doesn't sound as good as my Harman Kardon system in my BMW. I've played with the sound settings and when playing certain songs on the radio there's a 'tinny' sound to mid and high tones I can't get rid of. Only other thing is the sport seat any model has the side bolsters on the lower cushion are hard to come into contact with while entering the car. I hope over time these don't show premature wear and tear. But, as a 6'3" driver I have plenty of room in this car both leg and headroom. The trunk is spacious too and I love the 40/40/20 split folding seats. This probably won't be my last Audi based on my experience this far!
Be still my beating heart!
Update - 1 year in... I've owned this car for a year now and am still completely delighted with it. In fact, I'm so happy with it, we'll probably get a Q3 or Q5 for my wife when the time is right. The car is solid, performs really well, gets amazing fuel mileage (I drive almost all highway), is super comfortable and is simply the best driving vehicle I've ever owned. I honestly haven't had a single problem with it yet. Just buy one! You won't be disappointed. Original Review: After owning 3 Acura's in the past 12+ years, I've now had my 2017 A4 Premium Plus for about a month now. The shifter is confusing but this car is such a dream to drive, I'm long past it. So far, with 2K miles on the car, my long term average is over 32 MPG. Put this baby into sport mode and the 7 speed automated manual transmission will put a smile of your face every time! The sound system is amazing and the cockpit is whisper quiet. The virtual cockpit makes this one of the coolest, most advanced interiors on the market This is my first 4 cyl car in a long time and I'm completely impressed! I drove every competitor before choosing this and nothing could compare. I have absolutely nothing but great things to say about this beauty.
From a 328 xi to my new A4!
First of all, let me tell you that I loved driving my 2013 BMW 328xi, it was a fully loaded sports edition car, loved the acceleration, handling and looks! my only issue with it are the run flat tires that after 30K miles starter making a noise comparable to a bad bearing, but even with that, since my lease was coming to an end, the shopping began and I was certain I was going to get another BMW. Although this time was not as crazy to get the fully loaded version since there where soooooo many features that I've never used and just payed for them any ways, this time around I was just looking for the car with the features I enjoy: Moon roof, sports wheels, heated seats, leather interiors, and that is it. Obviously, BMW car dealers only had cars with most of the high end stuff and even that we were able to find the right car, the price tag was high since wanted to stick to the 240 Hp of the 328 vs the 180hp of the 320. My wife owns an Audi Q5 and we happened to be in the dealer for a service and started to look around the brand new Audi A4 and learned about the upgrades on the design and technology and fell in love with the new car. This model comes with a 252hp engine, 0-60 in 5.8 sec and driving modes that made me forgot my intentions to buy another BMW. Some of the Pros that I see vs BMW: 1. Tires (of course) 2. Value. you get a 328 kind of performance with a 320 price tag 3. Car play. Love the integration with your smart phone 4. Space. 5. The premium model it was perfectly packed to my needs, only thing I didn't need but is included is the rear view camera and got a credit for its cost! 6. More comfortable than the BMW. Although sporty, it rides extremely well! The only minor thing that I have notice is that there is a little bit of reaction time when you press the accelerator, but once is going is pretty amazing. 3 years ago I test drove an A4 before getting my 328 and there were not even close, and while purist may say that BMW performance is better I will say that you get 95% of the BMW with 85% of the cost which to me is a pretty good value for your money
