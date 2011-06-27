Estimated values
2011 Acura MDX Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,314
|$12,680
|$14,431
|Clean
|$9,797
|$12,031
|$13,655
|Average
|$8,763
|$10,732
|$12,102
|Rough
|$7,729
|$9,434
|$10,550
Estimated values
2011 Acura MDX 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,500
|$11,764
|$13,435
|Clean
|$9,024
|$11,161
|$12,712
|Average
|$8,071
|$9,957
|$11,267
|Rough
|$7,119
|$8,752
|$9,822
Estimated values
2011 Acura MDX Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,721
|$14,223
|$16,078
|Clean
|$11,134
|$13,495
|$15,213
|Average
|$9,959
|$12,038
|$13,484
|Rough
|$8,784
|$10,582
|$11,754
Estimated values
2011 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,391
|$12,705
|$14,419
|Clean
|$9,870
|$12,054
|$13,643
|Average
|$8,828
|$10,753
|$12,092
|Rough
|$7,787
|$9,452
|$10,541
Estimated values
2011 Acura MDX Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,413
|$13,895
|$15,734
|Clean
|$10,841
|$13,184
|$14,888
|Average
|$9,697
|$11,761
|$13,195
|Rough
|$8,553
|$10,338
|$11,503