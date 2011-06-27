Used 2006 Acura MDX Consumer Reviews

Transmission issue blondie , 02/24/2010 42 of 43 people found this review helpful I bought my vehicle in the end of 2007. I have loved my vehicle to date. Recently I started experiencing a shaking, shuddering when I let off the gas and then go to accelerate again. It appears to happen at about 40 mph. I have found out that it means I am going to have to have the torque and transmission replaced. Apparently this is common on the 2006 and earlier MDX. I am not at all happy and am now looking for a new vehicle, since this is a $7000 repair and I have no warranty. Apparently there is a recall on vehicles 2005 and earlier for the converter torque. Very disappointed since I bought this vehicle to keep long term. Report Abuse

Noise between 35 and 40 mph blondie21dj , 03/22/2010 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I am having a shuddering noise between 35 and 40 mph. It is usually when I lift my foot off the gas pedal and then go to accelerate. I took it to the dealership and they couldn't figure out what was wrong and I couldn't get the noise to duplicate. After reading several reviews on here, I figured out that it was the torque converter. I called Acura Client Services and reported the issue. They said they have not had a single person report this issue. Everyone needs to call and report this issue, so they can place a recall on this issue. They have recalls on 2005 and earlier but not 2006 as of yet. It appears to occur between 70k and 90k miles. Report Abuse

Don't believe the MPG estimates! Leet , 08/29/2009 13 of 13 people found this review helpful If it were not for the mileage, this would be my favorite SUV (owned Suburban, Tahoe and Jimmy). The vehicle can't meet the minimum mpg rating. We drive this vehicle 50/50 hwy/city and are not getting crazy with the accelerator. It's sad that I sold my perfectly running 03 Suburban for something I was told would get 17- 23 mpg and it only gets 1 mpg better than my 03 Suburban. VERY disappointing...don't believe the salesman! Report Abuse

Great SUV. mr.watson , 07/20/2016 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 27 of 29 people found this review helpful if you are thinking about purchasing the SUV just do it. I just bought mine and its 10 years old. This vehicle runs like a 2016. Smooth ride, quiet cabin and plenty of leg room. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse