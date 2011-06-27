Estimated values
2006 Acura MDX Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,818
|$3,982
|$4,621
|Clean
|$2,619
|$3,697
|$4,286
|Average
|$2,222
|$3,128
|$3,617
|Rough
|$1,824
|$2,559
|$2,947
Estimated values
2006 Acura MDX Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,014
|$4,149
|$4,775
|Clean
|$2,801
|$3,853
|$4,429
|Average
|$2,375
|$3,260
|$3,737
|Rough
|$1,950
|$2,667
|$3,045
Estimated values
2006 Acura MDX Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,799
|$4,414
|$5,300
|Clean
|$2,602
|$4,098
|$4,916
|Average
|$2,207
|$3,468
|$4,148
|Rough
|$1,811
|$2,837
|$3,380
Estimated values
2006 Acura MDX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,676
|$3,751
|$4,341
|Clean
|$2,488
|$3,483
|$4,027
|Average
|$2,110
|$2,947
|$3,398
|Rough
|$1,732
|$2,410
|$2,768
Estimated values
2006 Acura MDX Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,023
|$4,544
|$5,380
|Clean
|$2,810
|$4,220
|$4,990
|Average
|$2,383
|$3,570
|$4,210
|Rough
|$1,956
|$2,920
|$3,431